ISSAQUAH — Private tours are being scheduled in the new Panorama neighborhood in Talus, a 630-acre master-planned community situated on the eastern border of Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park, a vast protected park featuring forested areas, hiking trails, wildlife and scenic vistas.

Panorama will feature 63 distinctively designed homes in five different plans, ranging in size from 3,100 to 4,500 square feet. They feature main-floor master suites and spacious living spaces, including private guest ensuite bedrooms. Prices start in the high $1 millions.

Panorama Private tours and lot selections have begun at 546 Glacier Peak Drive N.W., Issaquah. Prices from the high $1 millions. Information at 206-369-2650 or PanoramaIssaquah.com.

The aptly named neighborhood is perched on Cougar Mountain, and offers sweeping views of the Issaquah Alps, in a setting unmatched anywhere in the state.

“Picture awakening to the sunrise over the snow-capped Cascade Mountains, and gazing at the paragliders launching themselves from Poo Poo Point just across the valley. That’s life in Panorama and what makes this neighborhood so special,” says Rick Lawton of RPM Partners, principal broker for Panorama.

All the homes have been designed and situated on each lot to take in valley and mountain views.

Only about 25% of the Talus acreage is developed and lived-in, leaving a great expanse of untouched nature, and access to a trail network of about 200 miles and a nature preserve of more than 20,000 acres.

The unique community of Talus is composed of several neighborhoods consisting of single-family homes, townhomes, rental apartments and a retirement community. They combine the beauty of a natural setting with the convenience of easy access to freeway and arterials.

“A little over 20 years ago, the city of Issaquah approved the master-planned communities of Issaquah Highlands and Talus,” says Dan Lungren of Lungren Homes. “Since then, both communities have blossomed with thousands of beautiful homes and wonderful amenities. But truly, the best new-home community has been saved for last: Panorama in Talus.”