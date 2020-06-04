As we enter the third month confined to our homes while social distancing, many of us are realizing that our current living environment no longer meets our lifestyle needs.

For seniors, this can be especially true: Whether their home is too big with too many stairs, or too small without a private yard, quality of life has come to the forefront and buyers are seeking homes that match their lifestyle today.

One new neighborhood that is offering these types of lifestyle-focused home designs is Woodside Active Adult Community in Mount Vernon. The community, constructed by Landed Gentry Homes, offers individual, stand-alone homes that are designed for those ages 55 and older and includes maintained yards and an active community lodge.

“Our residents at Woodside come from all over the country, as well as from the greater Seattle region,” says Kendra Decker, vice president and principal at Landed Gentry. “The overarching similarity between our residents is that they value quality of life. Having their own individual home and yard, along with the social aspect of the community, really resonates with them.”

Woodside offers two collections of homes: the Alpine View and the newly released Reserve. Both collections offer primarily single-level homes ranging in size from 1,460 to 2,800 square feet. Each home features great-room living areas, at least three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a finished two-car garage. Two home designs include a coveted third-car garage. Many of the plans have dens and bonus rooms, as well.

A limited number of daylight ramblers are also available, bordering a natural wooded park. These stand-alone homes include individual yard maintenance that is covered by the homeowner’s association.

The model home at Woodside features the Madrona design, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 2,006 square feet of living space on a single level. The open-concept design includes a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings. The master suite is at the opposite side of the house from the guest bedroom and den.

Interior features include 9-foot ceilings, finished garages, solid-surface countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, white painted millwork and engineered wood flooring.

Buyers can purchase either a presale home, which allows them to select their preferred colors and finishes, or a home already in construction, which typically offers an earlier move-in date.

In addition to individual yard maintenance, Woodside offers several other community amenities including parks and walking trails, as well as a private lodge and commons park as the centerpiece of the community.

In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, the builder is offering private tours of the furnished model home by appointment.

“I would encourage those who are curious to schedule a time to tour the model home and see what an outstanding community Woodside is,” Decker says.

Woodside is located within walking distance of Eaglemont Golf Course and is near grocery stores and medical facilities. Charming downtown Mount Vernon is 3 miles away, and other area services, including Costco and Target, are just a short drive away.

Woodside: Open noon­–5 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays (only by appointment or virtually, due to COVID-19 restrictions) at 819 Alpine View Dr., Mount Vernon. Priced from $489,900 to $674,900. Information: 360-941-8130 or LandedGentry.com.