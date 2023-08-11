Healthy eating — and learning how to actively make those choices — is part of the experience of self kids can develop early on. It can help teach vital skills about self-management, self-awareness and self-efficacy, which all impacts later learning, too.

The children’s television series “Look, Listen + Learn” (LL+L) specifically addresses this topic in their Season 4 premiere episode “Food Fuels Bodies.” Margaret Towolawi, M.D. (medical director of Nurture Well Center; author of “Ayomide and Seyi’s Kitchen: A kids’ guide to plant-based nutrition from A to Z”) appears in the “Food Fuels Bodies” episode.

As a family physician with an expertise in nutrition, Towolawi knows the importance of revealing the how and why behind healthy eating. She’s also a mom to two young ones, meaning she knows how hard it can be for kids to continually select foods that are good for them. “I try to make choices fun by getting creative in my presentation,” she says, “making sure there is a variety of colors on the plate so that children can learn the importance of eating the rainbow, gardening with kids so that they learn how you can grow your own fruits and veggies even with limited space, etc.” The hope, she summarizes, is that if children are given nutrition tools at a young age, they will make better choices as they grow older and ultimately cook for themselves.

Val Thomas-Matson, founder of Look, Listen and Learn TV and executive producer of LL+L, points to a wealth of research that confirms how being well-nourished supports our learning, attention and memory. This is especially important for children, as their bodies and brains are still growing and developing. Beyond that, food and cooking touch on many other essential elements in early learning, which form the foundation for more complex behaviors and discoveries.

“Food is about much more than eating,” Thomas-Matson says. “We feature cooking activities in the show because kids who prepare food learn about planning and preparation, math and science. When early learners explore food and cooking, it facilitates the development of eye-hand coordination, cooperation and language development.” Additionally, food acts as a gateway to traditions and cultures, discovering one’s personal likes and dislikes, and forming an overall sense of self.

Thomas-Matson explains that LL+L TV’s work is rooted in three program areas; brain development research, racial equity and radical joy. These three program areas are reflected in the LL+L television series, “from fundamental social and emotional skills to culturally relevant storytelling, and critical messages of love and hope — the show provides the building blocks for early learners to build upon and thrive.” She adds, “Programs that allow BIPOC children to see positive portrayals of someone who looks and sounds like them help to build curiosity, imagination and self-esteem.”

The team at LL+ L TV was honored to again receive the 2023 International Telly Awards In Children’s Television — a privilege they share with “Sesame Street.” Val Thomas-Matson, LL+L TV founder and executive producer of LL+L jokes, “I can’t tell you how to get to ‘Sesame Street,’ but I can tell you how to get to all the places you’ll see on LL+L. We intentionally showcase venues that are accessible to all families and support early learning, racial equity and radical joy.”

The community venues where they film are real and safe places all families can enjoy together. “The locations we choose to feature support and promote people of color in leadership positions, which is important for everyone to see,” Thomas-Matson says. “As Marian Wright Edelman famously said, ‘You can’t be what you can’t see.’ We want our early-learning viewers to know that they can be all that they see on LL+L.”

Towolawi acknowledges the importance of kids, especially Black and Brown children, seeing folks like herself — a proud, Black woman doctor, business owner, author and mom — appear in the episode. “I was able to showcase these various aspects of who I am and hopefully inspire someone to pursue either writing or owning a business or working in the health and wellness industry in some capacity,” she said. “Children need mirrors and windows. They need to be able to see themselves on screens/ in books and also be able to see into the life and experiences of people who look like them on screens/ in books.”

LL+L encourages healthy interactions that nurture early learning fun and school readiness for 3- to 8-year-olds. The series intentionally demonstrates and walks early learners — and caregivers — through activities and resources that model social and emotional conversations and learnings. Each episode is anchored by a social emotional theme using the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Social Emotional Learning Pathways. “Throughout the season, the producers chart the frequency of each to ensure that we rotate among the themes,” Thomas-Matson says. “We feature the brilliance of Black, Indigenous and other youth and adult leads of color for the world to see.”

Towolawi agrees that LL+L is a way to help children feel empowered to explore new foods and experiences, thanks to segments that always highlight a variety of dishes and cultures. She also appreciates how producers intentionally encourage children to get into the kitchen themselves, fostering creativity from a young age.

She sees how kid-focused programs like this one prove optimal for helping develop self-efficacy. “When my children watch the show,” she shares, “it is not uncommon that they want to try a new food, read a certain book or do a certain art activity after watching the show. They are very aware, as two Black children, that they are the minority in the PNW. When they see a little Black girl or Black boy helping out during the segments they see a reflection of themselves. This type of representation is so necessary, especially when you do not see this type of representation in your day-to-day activities.”

“Early education is so critical for setting the tone for emotional regulation, self-awareness and for giving children the tools to bloom into the fullest versions of themselves,” Towolawi said. “If you can see it, you can become it!”

