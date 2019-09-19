The 14-home pocket neighborhood is the result of a design competition sponsored by the city of Federal Way to showcase cottage housing and sustainable development.

FEDERAL WAY — With homebuyers moving into the community’s recently completed first phase at the end of September, this is the final weekend to tour five master-on-main cottage-home models at Mirror Lake Highland. After Sept. 22, one model home will continue to be open Fridays through Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

“Whether it is your ‘empty nest’ or ‘early nest,’ Mirror Lake Highland was built for you,” says Bill McCaffrey, the architect, developer and builder of Mirror Lake Highland. “All homes are designed to leave a small footprint but to live large, and every space is designed to accommodate more than one use.”

Mirror Lake Highland Open house takes place 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sept. 21–22; after that, open noon–4 p.m. Fridays–Sundays and by appointment at 604 S.W. 312th St., Federal Way Prices: From the mid-$400,000s Information: 253-709-8747 or mirrorlakehighland.com

The 14-home pocket neighborhood is the result of a design competition sponsored by the city of Federal Way to showcase cottage housing and sustainable development. The design at Mirror Lake Highland, by The Nexus Studio, was selected as the best among the entrants.

“The Nexus Studio architecture at Mirror Lake Highland is truly classic,” says McCaffrey. “If you ever dreamed of a vintage Craftsman bungalow, but with all of today’s conveniences and energy efficient green features, you get the idea.”

Mirror Lake Highland features custom-quality “right-sized” homes with three bedrooms, two baths, a master on the main floor, along with a 560-square-foot Commons Building. Homes are priced starting in the mid-$400,000s.

Many of the homes will enjoy views of nearby Mirror Lake.

McCaffrey says the most pertinent recent compliment came from a down-sizing couple who visited the model and told him, “This home includes all of the space that we actually use in our current, much-larger home.”

These types of pocket neighborhoods are controlled by cottage-housing zoning ordinances that limit the size, height, design and orientation of the homes, as well as dictating required amounts of common open space. McCaffrey says the result promotes stability, security and community.

“Cottage-housing pocket neighborhoods hearken back to an era when walkable, stable neighborhoods were central to our daily lives and the simplest security system was interacting with your neighbors on a daily basis,” he says.

For virtual tours of the site and two of the primary floor plans offered in the community, visit mirrorlakehighland.com. Information about nearby amenities is also available on the website.