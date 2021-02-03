This article contains affiliate links. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we receive revenue.

With all the distractions in the world, it’s understandable if you forgot that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. But the world needs love — lots of love — and you can still show you care, even if you’ve left things to the last minute.

Let quick-ship delivery come to your rescue, or keep it local with thoughtful gifts you can pick up curbside at Seattle shops. These great gift ideas for men and women will delight on a deadline — and start at just $8.

Wudn Sawtooth Mountains Bamboo Sky Wooden Hip Flask

The mountains are calling and he must go. Show him you support his passions with this 6-ounce, stainless steel hip flask wrapped in a mountain scene handcrafted from sustainably sourced wood. $28 at amazon.com

Herbivore Self Love Facial Ritual Kit

Encourage self-care with a beautiful home-spa set that includes hydrating rose mist, hemp-rich facial oil, a glow-inducing facial treatment and a rose-quartz facial roller from the vegan, Seattle-based company. $58 at amazon.com

SereneLife Bubble Bath Massage Mat

Turn their bathtub into a Jacuzzi. This portable, plug-in massage mat has a remote control and an air hose to create a relaxing spa experience that soothes all cares away. $110 at amazon.com

Alair Heart Sunnies

Show your Valentine you only have eyes for them with these heart-shaped sunglasses in seven colors, including hot pink, red and black. $8 at Alair (West Seattle, delivery or curbside pickup available) and alairseattle.com.

The Sweet Side Chocolate Heartbreaker

Break open this elegant chocolate heart with the included wooden mallet to reveal more chocolate and candies inside. Available in milk chocolate and pink. Order by Feb. 10 for pick up Feb. 13, or pay $15 for delivery to most of Seattle. $55 at The Sweet Side (Wallingford) and thesweetsideseattle.com.

Paddywax Impressions Scented Candle

Keep the flame burning bright. This dusty-pink ceramic candle has a hand-heart design, an intoxicating tobacco-vanilla scent and a gold foil-stamped cover that says, “Love ya.” $20 at amazon.com

Bond Touch Bracelets

This pair of matching smart bracelets keeps you connected even when you’re apart. Touch it and your partner’s bracelet lights up in a color of your choosing and vibrates so they feel you thinking of them. Waterproof and USB-chargeable. $98 for two at amazon.com

Yellowbird Art & Design Corona Kisses Graffiti Wall Art Poster

Commemorate the love that grew in or survived the pandemic lockdown with this stylish, Banksy-style graffiti-art poster. The unframed, 8-by-10-inch print shows how passion endures. $13 at amazon.com

Blush Sweet Talker Dink Tumbler

Say it with a cocktail. This cute, heart-shaped tumbler — from Seattle-based Blush — bears playful messages like “Be Mine,” “Text Me” and “Hot Mess” in sweet candy colors. Straw included. $14 at Alair (West Seattle, delivery or curbside pickup available) or $11 at truebrands.com.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

This self-heating smart mug keeps their coffee at the perfect temperature with a built-in, 1.5-hour battery. It comes in elegant copper, gold or stainless steel with a charging coaster that can be controlled by an app. $130 at amazon.com

Royal Silk Black Silk Heart Boxers 2.0

Luxurious, lightweight, 100% India silk boxers emblazoned with red hearts ensure he’ll feel your love underneath it all. $39 at amazon.com

Kate Spade New York Loves Me Knot Mini Pendant Necklace

Encircle her with your love in the form of a sweet, simple knotted heart suspended from a delicate chain. Available in silver, gold or rose-gold. $58 at amazon.com

Browne Family Vineyards Wine & Chocolate Pairing Kit at Home

Celebrate with local wine and chocolate at home. This deluxe kit from Browne Family Vineyards includes four bottles of award-winning wine produced in Walla Walla — Brut Sparkling Rosé, White Arrow Blend, 2016 Petit Verdot and 2104 Dedication Red Blend — paired with Seattle-made jcoco Agave Quinoa Sesame Milk Chocolate, Cayenne Veracruz Orange Chocolate, Noble Dark Chocolate and Arabica Cherry Espresso. $150 at brownefamilyvineyards.com, with curbside pickup available in Sodo or Tacoma. (On a budget? Pick up a bottle of the winery’s Chocolate Shop, Wine Spectator’s favorite chocolate-flavored red wine, for just $10.)

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy

Pamper them with some me-time. This natural bamboo tub tray holds a wine glass, phone, candle and book or tablet, with a removable waterproof cover. Adjustable handles fit any size tub. $50 at amazon.com

MantraBand Cuff Bracelet

A slim, adjustable 18K gold or stainless steel cuff in silver, brass or rose-gold bears a heartfelt message such as “You are loved,” “You’re my person” or “She believed she could, so she did,” on the outside for daily affirmation. $25–$35 at amazon.com

Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 I-Type Camera

Achieve instant gratification and capture your Valentine’s Day memories with this instant-print Polaroid camera that has retro style and a festive red color scheme. Don’t forget to buy some film to go with it. $96 at amazon.com

Urban Float Shareable Float Clubs

They can escape the weight of the world with a relaxing 60-minute float in a private, sensory-managed pod, buoyed by purified water and more than half a ton of Epsom salt. And you can go along — any new Float Club membership purchased in February can be shared with someone special for free. $89–$139 at Urban Float (Renton) and urbanfloat.com

Cavin Richie Hummingbird Heart Earrings

Molded from artwork by Port Ludlow-based carver Cavin Richie, these richly detailed bronze earrings — featuring everyone’s favorite flower kisser — are sure to set her heart aflutter. A hummingbird’s visit may be fleeting, but love — and thoughtfully chosen jewelry — is decidedly not. $72 at David Morgan (Bothell, curbside pickup available) and davidmorgan.com

Fairwinds Cannabis Valentine’s Gift Guide

Spice up your Valentine’s Day with Fairwinds’ unique, Washington-made cannabis offerings, including sensual oils, tinctures and more. Whether you’re buying for a cannabis connoisseur or a newcomer, their day will be covered from start to finish. Prices vary; find retailers at fairwindscannabis.com

Gargoyles Statuary Purrfect Brew Mug

A purrfect brew for your purrfect match. They can serve up their beverage of choice in this bone-china mug that holds 13 ounces and comes with a matching stir spoon. Because no morning is complete without a little alchemy. $18 at Gargoyles Statuary (U District, curbside pickup available)

DeLille Cellars D2 Heart Gift Sets

Looking for a romantic gift that gives twice? DeLille Cellars is donating 50% of all D2 “Heart” label wine sales to Big Table Seattle, which supports workers in the local hospitality industry. The Columbia Valley red blend, which takes its name from the great wine road that travels through France’s Bordeaux region, can be purchased by the bottle or in gifts sets. $45–$105 at DeLille Cellars (Woodinville, curbside pickup available) or delillecellars.com.

Belcorva Activewear Leggings

Activewear is the new luxury-wear, so spoil her with these soft, stretchy and stylish leggings from Seattle-based Belcorva. They’re available in a range of hues and patterns to match her personality and, best of all, they include four pockets to stash her gear on the go. $39–$48 at belcorva.com (use code Love21 for 20% off)

503 Distilling Canned Cocktails

Kick off your romantic evening with a cocktail that’s both incredibly tasty and incredibly easy. Portland’s 503 Distilling makes canned cocktails such as La Vida Mocha (rum, Mexican chocolate and cold brew coffee) and The Wicked Mule (lime- and ginger-infused vodka, ginger syrup and carbonate), which are ready to be popped open and poured. $13–$14 at Whole Foods, Fred Meyer, QFC and other retailers

Gargoyles Statuary Grymalkin Candlelamp — Spooky Edition

Your goth Valentine will be bewitched by this special-edition mystical kitty candleholder made of hydrostone. The handfinished glass eyes can be illuminated by the included clear votive glass and candle. $78 at Gargoyles Statuary (U District, curbside pickup available)