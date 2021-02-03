With all the distractions in the world, it’s understandable if you forgot that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. But the world needs love — lots of love — and you can still show you care, even if you’ve left things to the last minute.
Let quick-ship delivery come to your rescue, or keep it local with thoughtful gifts you can pick up curbside at Seattle shops. These great gift ideas for men and women will delight on a deadline — and start at just $8.
Wudn Sawtooth Mountains Bamboo Sky Wooden Hip Flask
The mountains are calling and he must go. Show him you support his passions with this 6-ounce, stainless steel hip flask wrapped in a mountain scene handcrafted from sustainably sourced wood. $28 at amazon.com
Herbivore Self Love Facial Ritual Kit
Encourage self-care with a beautiful home-spa set that includes hydrating rose mist, hemp-rich facial oil, a glow-inducing facial treatment and a rose-quartz facial roller from the vegan, Seattle-based company. $58 at amazon.com
SereneLife Bubble Bath Massage Mat
Turn their bathtub into a Jacuzzi. This portable, plug-in massage mat has a remote control and an air hose to create a relaxing spa experience that soothes all cares away. $110 at amazon.com
Alair Heart Sunnies
Show your Valentine you only have eyes for them with these heart-shaped sunglasses in seven colors, including hot pink, red and black. $8 at Alair (West Seattle, delivery or curbside pickup available) and alairseattle.com.
The Sweet Side Chocolate Heartbreaker
Break open this elegant chocolate heart with the included wooden mallet to reveal more chocolate and candies inside. Available in milk chocolate and pink. Order by Feb. 10 for pick up Feb. 13, or pay $15 for delivery to most of Seattle. $55 at The Sweet Side (Wallingford) and thesweetsideseattle.com.
Paddywax Impressions Scented Candle
Keep the flame burning bright. This dusty-pink ceramic candle has a hand-heart design, an intoxicating tobacco-vanilla scent and a gold foil-stamped cover that says, “Love ya.” $20 at amazon.com
Bond Touch Bracelets
This pair of matching smart bracelets keeps you connected even when you’re apart. Touch it and your partner’s bracelet lights up in a color of your choosing and vibrates so they feel you thinking of them. Waterproof and USB-chargeable. $98 for two at amazon.com
Yellowbird Art & Design Corona Kisses Graffiti Wall Art Poster
Commemorate the love that grew in or survived the pandemic lockdown with this stylish, Banksy-style graffiti-art poster. The unframed, 8-by-10-inch print shows how passion endures. $13 at amazon.com
Blush Sweet Talker Dink Tumbler
Say it with a cocktail. This cute, heart-shaped tumbler — from Seattle-based Blush — bears playful messages like “Be Mine,” “Text Me” and “Hot Mess” in sweet candy colors. Straw included. $14 at Alair (West Seattle, delivery or curbside pickup available) or $11 at truebrands.com.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
This self-heating smart mug keeps their coffee at the perfect temperature with a built-in, 1.5-hour battery. It comes in elegant copper, gold or stainless steel with a charging coaster that can be controlled by an app. $130 at amazon.com
Royal Silk Black Silk Heart Boxers 2.0
Luxurious, lightweight, 100% India silk boxers emblazoned with red hearts ensure he’ll feel your love underneath it all. $39 at amazon.com
Kate Spade New York Loves Me Knot Mini Pendant Necklace
Encircle her with your love in the form of a sweet, simple knotted heart suspended from a delicate chain. Available in silver, gold or rose-gold. $58 at amazon.com
Browne Family Vineyards Wine & Chocolate Pairing Kit at Home
Celebrate with local wine and chocolate at home. This deluxe kit from Browne Family Vineyards includes four bottles of award-winning wine produced in Walla Walla — Brut Sparkling Rosé, White Arrow Blend, 2016 Petit Verdot and 2104 Dedication Red Blend — paired with Seattle-made jcoco Agave Quinoa Sesame Milk Chocolate, Cayenne Veracruz Orange Chocolate, Noble Dark Chocolate and Arabica Cherry Espresso. $150 at brownefamilyvineyards.com, with curbside pickup available in Sodo or Tacoma. (On a budget? Pick up a bottle of the winery’s Chocolate Shop, Wine Spectator’s favorite chocolate-flavored red wine, for just $10.)
Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy
Pamper them with some me-time. This natural bamboo tub tray holds a wine glass, phone, candle and book or tablet, with a removable waterproof cover. Adjustable handles fit any size tub. $50 at amazon.com
MantraBand Cuff Bracelet
A slim, adjustable 18K gold or stainless steel cuff in silver, brass or rose-gold bears a heartfelt message such as “You are loved,” “You’re my person” or “She believed she could, so she did,” on the outside for daily affirmation. $25–$35 at amazon.com
Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 I-Type Camera
Achieve instant gratification and capture your Valentine’s Day memories with this instant-print Polaroid camera that has retro style and a festive red color scheme. Don’t forget to buy some film to go with it. $96 at amazon.com