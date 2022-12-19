Bluebird skies. Crisp, fresh air. Rolling hills, vineyards and lakefront dusted with fluffy, glittering snow. After all, this Eastern Washington region’s 300 days of sunshine extend into winter. And when the sun descends behind western hills, quaint towns light up with sparkling lights, fireworks and wine flights.

The Lake Chelan Valley’s small-town summer charm is well known to Seattle-area “Westsiders,” but fewer are familiar with the acclaimed wine country’s winter magic. It’s nonstop art, culture, shopping, new wine releases and outdoor recreation set amid bright, snow-covered beauty surrounding the 50.5-mile-long Lake Chelan.

Winterfest presents an excellent opportunity to become better acquainted with the region’s winter appeal. This festival takes place over two weekends in January; one weekend in the town of Chelan, and the second in the historic community of Manson. Enjoy ice sculptures, kid-friendly events, fireworks, the newest wine releases — and two very, very cold swims.

Winterfest weekend one: Chelan, Jan. 13-15

Many of Winterfest’s events and attractions occur over both weekends. But each weekend also offers unique draws. Downtown Chelan’s streets close to cars, creating wide, pedestrian-only thoroughfares. Small bonfires and warming stations sit outside shops and restaurants and live music streams down city streets. The convivial atmosphere warms up Chelan’s downtown — no matter the temps outside.

At the Vendor Market, nonprofits raise money for worthy causes by selling hot dogs, s’mores, mini-doughnuts and other festival favorites. Kids board traditional 4-by-4 wooden apple crates for apple bin train rides. Like other attractions, almost everything Winterfest-related is free with a $10 Winterfest button. It’s an all-access pass of sorts. The button also scores savings, BOGO deals, and freebies at outdoor stores, restaurants, and more.

Winterfest’s big draws include carved ice sculptures, such as the Ice Slide, created from up to 20 blocks of ice and big enough that even adults can slip down. And for all your winter photo-op needs: a two-person sleigh carved from ice.

Skilled ice artisans use chain saws, hand chisels and small power tools to transform a staggering 40 tons of ice into woodland creatures, store logos, and more. Some ice sculptures are made in advance, while other carvers unveil shapes right before the eyes of appreciative festivalgoers — past surprise appearances have included a flying pig, snowflakes and characters from the movie “Frozen.”

In the 21-and-up area, bartenders serve drinks at the Ice Bar, a waist-high bar carved of ice, embellished with decorative flair and lit with LEDs. It’s cozy but still big enough for a small group of friends. Settle in and order the “New Vintage,” a flight showcasing the Lake Chelan Valley’s recent wine releases. And for the ultimate winter wine experience, try the signature Winterfest Wine Walk. Shop and sip as you stroll through downtown Lake Chelan, enjoying a taste from new wineries as well as revisiting familiar favorites. Buy tickets in advance for this event, held Saturday, Jan. 14 from noon to 6 p.m.

On the Saturday of the first weekend, residents bring hundreds of Christmas trees to waterfront Don Morse Memorial Park, creating an enormous bonfire at sunset. Sparks fly hundreds of feet into the air, mixing with light snow falling from above before the sky lights up in a stunning fireworks show to end the night.

Weekend two: Manson, Jan. 20-22

The second weekend’s festivities alight in Manson, about 7 miles north along the lake from Chelan and home to more wineries than any other area in the region.

One of the weekend’s unique draws is when ice sculptors construct a 7-foot tall Ice Tower. Locals and visitors place handwritten paper wishes and resolutions inside the tower, which resembles a chimney made of ice. As the sun sets on Saturday, the paper is lit to create a spectacle of fire and ice.

If you missed the first weekend’s fireworks, don’t worry: On both evening weekends, shortly after sunset, fireworks explode, sparkle and fountain. To make a special event, Lady of the Lake charter boats offers a Winterfest fireworks cruise with advance purchase. Board the boat for a tour of the lower Lake Chelan basin, buy a snack or beverage, then enjoy a 10-minute firework show near the shore, where the rockets spark and set off.

Winterfest’s Bubble Brunch serves three seated, catered brunches over both weekends with advance purchase. Attendees get dressed up to enjoy a light brunch of savory goodies (such as cheese, sandwiches and truffled popcorn) paired with the event’s star — the valley’s producers of sparkling wines.

And over both weekends, visitors can seek out Tsilly (pronounced “chill-ee”), Lake Chelan’s resident “lake monster” at local businesses. Or maybe you’ll even spot it during the Polar Bear Plunge, which takes place at sunset in Chelan on Saturday and on Sunday morning in Manson. On Sunday, Winterfest wraps up with a second Polar Bear Plunge. Donations fund free swim lessons for Lake Chelan Valley youth.

Logistics: Making the most of a Lake Chelan winter vacation

Some Lake Chelan visitors turn a weekend holiday into a 10-day trip. It’s an indulgence — two weekends of fun, bookending quieter weekday exploration.

Weekday visitors carve through blankets of snow wrapping mountains and valleys, using 25 miles of snowshoe and cross-country at Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area. Looking down on the mist-shrouded lake above the inversion zone, it’s a serene experience of blue skies and breathtaking ridgeline views. Find less-crowded restaurants in the evenings and easy shopping and tastings from family-owned businesses during the day.

Drivers hoping to avoid a route going through two mountain passes can take I-90 to Vantage, then WA-28 W. and US-97 N. But all drivers should pack chains and an enthusiastic anticipation for winter landscapes. No promises, but historically, Winterfest is blessed with a dusting of fresh snow.

To ensure you don’t miss the sparkling winter lights, fireworks or brunch, check the Winterfest calendar to buy your button, brunch tickets and more.

