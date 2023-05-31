The NHL playoffs are a marathon, not a sprint. A marathon on ice, with plenty of body checks and slapshots – and plenty of opportunities to learn a little more about the sport. The offseason is a great time to gear up, learn the lingo and an obscure fact or two, and get a good understanding of icing so you can hold your own next season. If you’ve imagined yourself out there on the ice, learning about the personality traits and hockey skills most associated with each position is good information to have. Even if all you do with it is share your opinions with other fans at a local gathering spot.

Whether you’re looking to make an environmentally conscious choice with a hybrid or to save cash with our new car lease deals, Western Washington Toyota Dealerscan help you find a new car that keeps up with your lifestyle.