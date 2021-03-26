Staying healthy and feeling your best is important at any age. As we grow older, major life changes including retirement, loss of loved ones, empty nest syndrome and new health challenges can cause us to rethink the concept of healthy aging and what we need to achieve it.

Active aging isn’t just a physical concept; it also means finding new things you enjoy. Being socially active and feeling connected to your community and loved ones is another key component. Communities like Murano Senior Living know this philosophy encompasses both the mind and body.

Physical fitness is a primary component to active aging, and it’s important to keep in mind that fitness and activities can be adapted to meet a variety of needs. To get started, senior programs should conduct fitness and wellness assessments, outline goals for wellness like improved mobility, losing weight, recovering from surgery or an injury, increasing flexibility, and may even provide education on good nutrition. Customizing this experience for each person goes way beyond basic chair exercises.

Murano Senior Living offers PrimeFit, an innovative wellness, fitness plan with a holistic approach that includes fundamentals in group training, personal training and balance-building techniques. Other combinations of dance and movement, walking and exploration as well as sports and competitive activities enhance socialization and engagement with participating residents.

Fitness is not just for the body; training your brain is just as important to keep your mind as sharp as possible. Posit Science Brain HQ is a new and engaging approach to brain fitness. Designed by an international team of scientists, the program is also offered at Murano Senior Living. Brain HQ offers 29 different exercises targeting five areas of cognition to help train attention, brain speed, people skills, navigation and intelligence. For independent and active seniors to those with memory decline, having strong programs and activities that focus on physical and mental health improves quality of life.

Brain HQ is also beneficial for those with memory impairments and dementia, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Studies have shown that BrainHQ users are more self-confident, less likely to develop depression symptoms, and experience faster neural timing. Luke Frank, Opal Program manager at Murano, works with dementia residents at Murano and sees many of them struggle with depression because of their rapidly changing world. But when they exercise their mind and bodies, it releases endorphins that make them feel better. Once they start a structured routine utilizing these programs and begin socializing more often, he often sees improvement in their overall health and social-emotional well-being.

If you are ready to re-evaluate your idea of healthy and active aging, don’t just think about what your body needs, but also about what you enjoy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by age 75 one in three men and one in two women do not engage in any physical activity. Research shows that getting just 30 minutes of exercise a day is proven to reduce many symptoms of common diseases.

Opportunities to stay fit, socialize, learn something new or to pick up a long-neglected hobby are within easy reach at top senior living communities. Murano Senior Living includes language learning, art classes and even a travel service, helping aging adults continue their adventures in retirement living.

Transitioning into a senior community may well improve your ability to stay active and healthy as you age. Learn more about active aging at www.muranoseniorliving.com located at 620 Terry Ave., Seattle.