Ikaka Kinkaid spends much of his time on the Moananuiakea (Pacific Ocean), often with a paddle in hand. As president of the Hawaiian Sailing Canoe Association, he understands the role kai (seawater) plays in the life and culture of his community.

“We have a saying that my canoe is my island and my island is my canoe,” says Kinkaid. “This metaphor reminds us that we are all family, that if we take care of our canoe, the canoe will take care of us.”

Every June, the Kaanapali Beach Resort community comes together for the Waa Kiakahi Festival, celebrating Hawaiian canoe sailing culture and the ocean environment. Though the festival spans one weekend, preserving this magnificent ecosystem is a daily commitment for the resorts, their employees and those who visit.

“Kai, according to Kumulipo, our 2,102 line creation chant, is where all life began in the deep darkness,” says Noelani Lee, executive director of Ka Honu Momona. “We use kai for cleansing and blessings, to gather limu (seaweed) and ia (fish). It is what connects us to our ʻohana’ on the other islands and our cousins across the Pacific.”

Ka Honu Momona is a nonprofit with the mission to “be a model of sustainability from mauka a makai (from the mountains to the sea).”

“The first word that comes to mind is respect,” says Hannah Bernard, a marine biologist and founder of the Hawaii Wildlife Discovery Center in Kaanapali’s Whalers Village. “To me, hoihi (respect) leads to understanding which is key to responsible behavior. This principle is fundamental to interacting with everything in Hawaii, especially the ocean.”

The Discovery Center educates visitors about the magnificence and fragility of this environment, home to a significant population of endemic plants and animals. Bernard believes every visitor should greet the ocean, then contemplate its role in our world for 10 minutes before entering the water.

“This is a sacred place,” she says. “We are in the heart of the Hawaiian Islands National Marine Sanctuary, where humpback whales breed and give birth. Considering this knowledge when we enter the ocean is an excellent starting point. This attitude should extend to how we treat all ocean life.”

This respect for the island’s key natural resource ripples out across many attractions and activities. The Kaanapali beach is rated “No. 1 Beach in the USA” by USA Today and Tripadvisor. Kaanapali beachfront hotels have each implemented significant sustainability measures to protect the 3-mile beach and the surrounding environs. Guests learn about these efforts when on-site and during activities from snorkeling to parasailing.

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa was the first resort in Hawaii to eliminate single-use plastic straws. Bio-based utensils are used at poolside restaurants and food waste is donated to a local food waste service program. The resort also donates partially used bath amenities, worn bedding and other materials to local organizations.

Westin Maui Resort & Spa Kaanapali has significantly changed its physical plant to increase energy efficiency hotelwide. In addition to recent changes like offering reef-safe sunscreen dispensers and paper straws, the resort launched a program in which local “waterpeople” such as canoe racers and boat captains share their respect and passion for the ocean during various marine adventures. “Voluntourism” activities include weekly beach cleanups.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort was the first large-scale resort in the world to receive the U.S. Green Building Council TRUE Waste Precertification, a digital tool that measures sustainability efforts. The LEED-certified property has diverted more than five million pounds of waste from landfills by donating used furniture and other items to charity and local businesses.

“Malama means ‘to care for,’ but in a very spiritual way,” says Noelani Lee. “Malamaaina means that you are inexplicably tied to it, that it’s not separate from you, but a part of you. And to care for it (the land and the sea) is to care for yourself.”

Many visitors consider Kaanapali a vacation home. Lee reminds us that this beautiful place is also the permanent home for many others, from “Uncle” Bobby, who has greeted visitors at Kaanapali Beach Hotel since 1969, to the sea turtles who live just offshore among the reef. When we treat Kaanapali as our home, we preserve its momona (abundance) for all generations.

Kaanapali Beach Resort is a completely self-contained vacation destination on a 3-mile stretch of beach. Whether you want a romantic getaway or a fun family vacation, you will never be at a loss for something fun to do in Kaanapali.