Three years ago, the coronavirus pandemic swept across the country and world — and much of our lives abruptly moved online. The adjustment was difficult for everyone, but students and educators were among the most heavily impacted.

Bryan Carter, Ph.D., undergraduate program director at City University of Seattle School of Education and Leadership, says the pandemic reinforced what educators already knew: namely, the importance of students’ socialization with both their peers and teachers. It also raised questions about what a classroom should look like, which will influence how educators move forward.

“For pretty much the entire history of public education in the United States since the end of the 19th century, education has been in this industrial format,” says Carter. “There’s a bell schedule and a time to be in your seat, in a very confined box of a room where you went to learn things.” He explains that COVID taught us the importance of actual in-person human connections for children. But at the same time, Carter says there are opportunities for positive change — specifically, recognizing the importance of children being exposed to newer types of learning environments as opposed to the traditional industrial format.

“This includes outdoor learning and types of learning that are culturally relevant to [students’] own backgrounds,” says Carter. “Those are the types of things that we’re learning to adjust to as educators … and to be more creative about how we provide those educational opportunities and learning opportunities for kids.”

Teachers need to adapt their approach

The pandemic forced educators to quickly adapt and reshape their approach to teaching — and this will continue as we move forward and teachers strive to give students the best education possible. Carter says the most important things teachers will need to achieve are the basic skills any good teacher has, including the ability to put together good lesson plans, establish a structure that keeps kids engaged, and build a positive environment in which students support each other.

“[However], great teachers are the ones who are able to add a level of innovation that makes all learning unique and very memorable, such as the creativity they use to present the information in a way that’s more accessible to kids today versus 10 years ago,” he explains. “Teachers are going to have to delve into a greater level of creativity and think really hard about today’s kids, what they’re exposed to, what they’re accustomed to, and what their skills are — and then modify our classrooms to best support those students.”

“Classrooms today have specifically been designed to be more intentional, diverse, and accommodating when compared to classrooms in years past,” says André Glover, a Washington state middle school vice principal.

Bethany Moffatt, program manager at City University of Seattle School of Education and Leadership, specializes in literacy and emphasizes the importance of evidence-aligned reading instruction. “The literacy curriculum currently being used in many districts is not considered evidence aligned,” Moffatt explains. “Students need structured literacy instruction as well as instruction that builds both vocabulary and background knowledge.”

Another key component is ensuring that language comprehension support is available for all students, especially multilingual learners and students with dyslexia or areas of weakness associated with dyslexia. Moffatt explains that because many curricula don’t include systematic, explicit and multimodal instruction, these students often fall through the cracks. RCW 28A.320.260 states that teachers must use “evidence-based multisensory structured literacy interventions” which many teachers aren’t prepared to provide, through no fault of their own. “So, students are either able to mask why they can’t read, or find strategies to get by until they graduate,” she says.

Although literacy rates were already an issue, they were exacerbated by the pandemic. NAEP scores from 2022 showed that 32% of fourth graders and 29% of eighth graders are reading proficiently. However, students were affected differently, largely based on their socioeconomic status. “If you dig deeper into certain districts and individual schools, the scores are much more bleak,” says Moffatt. Although this disparity is nothing new, it’s crucial to ensure that these students are given a chance to succeed.

Furthermore, Moffatt notes that the introduction of No Child Left Behind in 2001 shifted the majority of instruction to reading and math, leaving subjects like science, history and social studies pushed aside. “Now we have middle and high school teachers trying to teach about westward expansion, for example, and the kids haven’t heard of it so those teachers are trying to figure out how to build the background knowledge or show a short video and then jump in,” says Moffatt.

The future of elementary education must shift away from the laser focus on reading and math, she says, to provide children with a well-rounded education that poises them to succeed as them move into high school and postsecondary education. Moffatt also believes it should include evidence-aligned instructional practices in primary grades so that students are explicitly taught how to “break the code” because learning to read is not a natural, or even easy process for many students.

Skills, tools and technology that show promise

Carter says that technologies like Zoom are beneficial — not necessarily for teaching but for accessibility. For example, in postsecondary education, it’s an excellent way to connect with a student through virtual office hours. “In a K-12 environment, it provides parents a better degree of access to teachers,” he says. However, he emphasizes that technology isn’t the “fix all” solution. “Technology is one of those things that can be a blessing but it’s also a limiting factor. There’s a lot of folks that don’t have access to the technology, so we need to address that lack of resources so they can have the same level of accessibility.”

Glover offers a similar perspective, with a caveat. “I believe there were pros to having flexible classrooms and utilizing adaptive technology. I, however, believe in human contact and the power of in-person learning. The ability to exchange body expressions, and the hands-on approach to exploring and learning, is invaluable.”

Although advances in technology are beneficial to education, Carter says that like any other tool, it’s only as good as the person wielding it. “So teachers are still the core skill set on the quality of student learning,” he emphasizes.

In the same vein, Moffatt says that teacher prep is a crucial and deserves more focus. For this reason, CityU has shifted all its literacy courses so they’re aligned to the International Dyslexia Association’s Knowledge and Practice Standards. “These are highly researched standards that basically cover every single aspect of teaching a child to read, and their ability to develop language comprehension during and after their development of word recognition skills,” Moffatt says. In fact, CityU is currently under review to get IDA accreditation.

Moffatt says it’s also crucial that teachers receive the proper training in their teacher prep programs and high-quality instructional materials and resources once in the classroom. “They need time to think about how to implement this [and] ongoing coaching to be able to apply this to their practice,” she says. “And teachers need support, ongoing coaching and consistent feedback. A one-hour professional development session isn’t sufficient. Teacher prep, specifically in literacy instruction, needs improvement and current teachers need better support to use the right types of high-quality curriculum and materials.”

Carter notes that this is an interesting time in education, particularly because educators have been placed in the spotlight in recent years. He encourages everyone to take a step back and take stock of education history through the past 50 years to gather where we’ve gone and where we’re going. “You can’t have half the country going one direction and half in the other,” says Carter. He says communication is crucial, particularly between students and educators — and it should be a dialogue, not a teacher dictating a conversation.

“Looking back, we can see how much education has changed, but also how much it hasn’t,” Carter says. “At its core, it’s about relationships and connection and I think sometimes we lose sight of that, which leads to division.”

