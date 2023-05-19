A longstanding symbol of summertime in Washington, Crescent Bar feels like home for premier warm-weather recreation and leisure — just 20 miles from I-90.

Yet somehow, spring in Crescent Bar feels seemingly undiscovered by the Northwest faithful. The gorge is bursting with color and life. Temperatures are pleasantly warm, but not too hot. The terrain is lush and green, and flowers are blooming as people pack up their winter toys in anticipation of the warm weather adventures ahead. Witnessing the perennial revival of this magnificent landscape is easily accomplished from the expansive patio of each Crescent Ridge home.

In sun-soaked Central Washington, nestled comfortably on the banks of a calm stretch of the Columbia River and set against mighty basalt cliffs stretching 500 feet into the sky, you’ll find Crescent Ridge — a striking community featuring a collection of modern luxury homes. Though the name may seem new, this setting is familiar.

Aligned with the start of Crescent Bar’s most celebrated time of year, prospective buyers are getting their first opportunity to tour new-construction homes coming available in the resort-inspired community’s newest neighborhood: The Vineyard.

Just steps away from the newly expanded marina and boat launch, The Vineyard is the epicenter of outdoor amenities at Crescent Ridge, boasting a working vineyard, pickleball courts, exclusive pool, year-round hot tub, and fitness center. Its signature amenity will be a tasting room and entertainment amphitheater — an indoor-outdoor venue offering sweeping views of the Columbia and a variety of events and programming open to all.

The homes at Crescent Ridge are modern with clean lines, yet elegant and refined. Each features floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive kitchens, three distinct finish palettes, whole-home automation, high-end finishes and an indoor/outdoor living area — all designed to take full advantage of sweeping views across the Columbia River.

These brand-new homes also cater to adventure. Each of the plans includes generous 12-foot-tall garage doors to accommodate vehicles, boats, RVs, quads and plenty of gear. Plus, there’s a mudroom with dual sets of washers and dryers and an oversized pantry to ensure these homes support adventure inside and out with ease.

The Columbia

Named for its views of the neighboring Columbia River, The Columbia is built for entertaining. Featuring over 2,800 square feet, with three bedrooms and 4.5 baths, The Columbia floor plan offers a grand entry with soaring ceilings, a spacious great room and ensuites for each bedroom, making it a comfortable gathering place for a couples retreat or weekend away with friends and family. The primary suite offers a view from the spa-like shower. The Columbia also features a flex office/den space with a separate entry from the oversized garage.

The Solera

The Solera is named for the abundant sun in Central Washington, where residents experience more than 300 days of sunshine per year. This home design embraces outdoor living with an expansive L-shaped patio made to take in the sun (or shade) and enjoy (or escape) the breeze off the river. There is always a comfortable place to relax and enjoy the outdoors. With most Solera floor plans offering over 2,300 square feet with three bedrooms and 3.5 baths, The Solera features a great room with 10-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, a spa-like bathroom, a work-from-home office and a three-car garage. The Solera is the perfect home for couples and families in search of adventure in the Northwest’s ultimate playground, or for those considering making it available as a high-end vacation rental.

Crescent Ridge: Prices start at $1.7 million, and a limited selection of homes will be ready for spring move-in. To schedule a personalized showing, visit crescentridgeresort.com or call Melissa Camp, the sales director, at 509-787-0500.