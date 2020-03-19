BONNEY LAKE — Like many baby boomers, JoAnne Swanson was looking for an independent and maintenance-free lifestyle after her husband passed. The comfort of knowing Wesley communities have optional care services by licensed nurses was a bonus.

“It was hard to leave my home, but when I walked down the hallway into the open living space, I joked to my daughter, ‘I’m moving here tomorrow!’ I knew it was meant to be,” Swanson says.

In September, Swanson will have lived in her Brownstone apartment at Wesley Bradley Park in Puyallup for two years.

“The kitchen is my favorite room. I’m starting to cook more, and I have lots of counter space. I also spend a lot of time reading in my sunroom. The windows in the Brownstone were especially important to me. They make the space feel larger and brighter,” she says.

A favorite feature of the new Wesley at Tehaleh Brownstone in Bonney Lake is the large windows. All six unique floor plans showcase panoramic views of the forest. Every floor plan comes equipped with walk-in closets, individual patios or balconies, full kitchens with stainless steel appliances and in-home washers and dryers.

The Brownstone monthly fee at Wesley at Tehaleh includes housekeeping services, apartment maintenance, utilities, underground parking, a club lounge and a daily continental breakfast at The Lodge, the main building at Wesley communities.

Swanson says she enjoys the social side of Brownstone living, a common feature of the more intimate lifestyle of just 32 apartment homes.

“I love the camaraderie of the Brownstone. The neighbors get together regularly for happy hours, potlucks and breakfast. Here, we are like family,” she says.

All Wesley communities offer a range of lifestyle options with access to regularly scheduled transportation to shopping, medical appointments and outings.

For those needing more care, the signature Catered Living program offers flexible, personalized care coordination with medical providers, medication management, diabetic support and general personal care. Wesley communities also offer a secure, assisted living memory care program with licensed, 24-hour nursing care.

______

Wesley at Tehaleh: Open by appointment at 17702 Cascadia Blvd. E., Bonney Lake. Information at 206-466-2720 or Tehaleh.WesleyChoice.org