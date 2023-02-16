For some time now, the acronym STEM has been commonly used in education. Science, technology, engineering and math are critical disciplines for the careers of the future, especially as technology continues to advance in more areas of our lives.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the STEM workforce is estimated to grow by almost 11% by 2031, more than two times faster than the projected total for other occupations. More people are needed to acquire expertise in STEM to take on the challenges and opportunities that arise within these disciplines.

Here in Seattle, scientists at Bristol Myers Squibb have partnered with several community organizations, including The Museum of Flight and Life Science Washington, to implement programs created to help STEM careers soar, from the runway to the blue sky of career possibilities.

The Museum of Flight: Inspiring an interest in science to take off

The Museum of Flight is the largest independent, nonprofit air and space museum in the world. Their STEM programs are devoted to sparking the imagination and creativity of young students, especially those from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in STEM.

One of these programs is Amelia’s Aero Club, a Bristol Myers Squibb-sponsored program led by LaNiqua Bell, the museum’s education community engagement manager.

“We’re intentional about putting women and people of color and their scientific contributions in front of these kids,” Bell says. “It’s not that these groups haven’t been a part of aviation, aerospace and STEM. It’s that those stories haven’t been told.”

Advertising

Bell and her team design curricula that can be tailored for each of their speakers who cover a wide range of topics in aviation, aerospace and STEM.

Mary Batterson, corporate partnerships office at The Museum of Flight, notes how important programs like AAC are for helping middle school-aged students recognize the possibilities in front of them at this critical point in their education.

“AAC works to inspire low-income and underrepresented students to say ‘yes’ to an educational opportunity,” says Batterson. “We introduce students to a network of STEM professionals so that those students make the connection between their educations and their futures in order to alter preconceived perceptions and lift limitations. In three years, we’ve had three separate partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, each having the goal to help students picture themselves in a STEM career,” Batterson adds. “We plant the idea, inspire them and let them explore the opportunity a little deeper.”

Cecilia Philips, 18, a former Amelia’s Aero Club member, says the curriculum teaches students how the principles of STEM, aviation and aerospace can be applied to everyday life.

“These programs do a really good job of showing you how all of these areas of science are actually used in the real world and how they help people,” says Phillips. “They show you that there’s actually so many different things you can do or choose to be. In a club setting, we weren’t expected to know everything, we could learn it together. It’s just been a really enjoyable experience.”

Life Science Washington: Sticking the landing

While the AAC program at The Museum of Flight was designed to inspire middle school students to develop an interest in STEM, LSW aims to help graduate students find career opportunities aligned with their interests. LSW launched a Career Development Workshop in 2019, which aims to support graduate students by providing interactive experiences and guidance to help them transition from academia to a career in life sciences.

As the lead sponsor of the Career Development Workshop, Bristol Myers Squibb allows students to attend free of charge. The company has a growing presence in Washington state with more than 1,330 employees dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing therapies in immuno-oncology and cell therapy.

“The workshop reveals different prospects for students, demystifying what it means to work in the STEM industry,” says Aylin Kim, manager of entrepreneurship at LSW. “It also educates them about opportunities they may never have previously considered.”

In addition to increasing awareness of the diverse career paths in the life sciences industry, this workshop also allows students to practice real-life engagement with recruiters and hiring managers to understand what steps they can take to strengthen their applications for these jobs after graduation. The goal is for these students to find and pursue career opportunities in the local life sciences workforce.

One of the students who attended these workshops is Siyang Hao, who applied for a position at Bristol Myers Squibb stemming from her experience in the workshop and now works there full time. “When I was in school, I thought I would prefer a career in industry but had no idea what the opportunities were,” Hao says. “It was so valuable to learn how the industry operated, what the expectations for me would be as a new hire and how I bring value based on my experience.”

In these initiatives, learning becomes a two-way street. The instructors also pick up key information from their pupils. They discover what’s important to the students, how they value their time, what technology they currently use and other ways of doing things, according to Teri Foy, senior vice president, research and early development immuno-oncology and cell therapy for Bristol Myers Squibb, one of the leaders who has spoken to local students through the program.

Whether it’s middle school students or postdoctoral fellows, Bristol Myers Squibb’s approach to investment in STEM looks across the continuum of students’ educational journeys, focusing on key points in time that seem to be critical for increasing STEM engagement, says Alison Fitch, Bristol Myers Squibb’s Washington’s STEM Engagement lead who manages these and a number of other diverse community partnerships.

“It’s energizing and fun,” Foy says. “For our scientists who participate, it’s rewarding for them to take a step back from their day-to-day and reflect on what they do and how valuable it is for patients. It really helps put things into perspective and reinforces why we do what we do.”