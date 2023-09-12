About half of all people are diagnosed with a mental health issue at some point in life, primarily anxiety and major depression. Meanwhile, nearly one-third of teens report poor mental health, with more than four in 10 students feeling sad or hopeless.

And as it turns out, mental health challenges can depress interest in physical activity, while physical health issues can contribute to mental health problems. The best care works to treat both.

The mind-body connection

As one example of the interrelationship between mind and body, the hormones cortisol and adrenaline fuel our evolution-developed fight-or-flight reaction. This reaction helps us survive when exposed to stressors or threats, explains Dr. Jenni O’Donnell, clinical program director for Swedish Primary Care Integrated Behavioral Health.

The body shifts priorities to survival mode during periods of acute stress and anxiety — for example, pumping blood to muscles needed to outrun a threat. Today, it may not be a tiger you sense as a threat but a demanding co-worker.

With long-term, repeated stress-response activation, you’re triggering correspondingly high cortisol levels and other stress hormones, she says.

“Chronic stress can impact every part of your body,” O’Donnell says. For example, stress over a long period can create difficulties with memory formation, anxiety and focus.

You may also start experiencing physical symptoms like headaches, muscle tension, digestive issues, pain, and even depression of your immune system, says Dr. Arpan Waghray, chief executive officer with Providence’s Well Being Trust. And on the flip side, if you’re coping with a chronic medical illness like congestive heart failure, you’re at a much higher risk of having conditions like depression and anxiety, he notes.

Research and repair

What’s a physician’s prescription for improving both physical and mental health? “Regular exercise, healthy diet, adequate sleep — there’s a direct correlation with boosting your mental health,” Waghray says.

Whether aerobic exercise, strength training, yoga or dance, physical movement releases mood-boosting endorphins, which help alleviate depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions, Waghray says. The National Institutes of Health suggests that adults achieve 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity. Physical activity and sports can help reduce anxiety and depression symptoms for adults and youth alike.

Regarding diet, “what’s good for your heart is good for your brain,” Waghray says — including cognitive function. For example, the Mediterranean diet emphasizes heart-healthy, plant-based, whole-food meals with smaller portions of lean meat, chicken and fish.

Next, doctors agree that sleep is critical. “Sleep is a foundational block for all our mental and physical health,” O’Donnell says. “If you’re not getting restful, rejuvenating sleep, you don’t have the brain capacity for memory, learning or productivity, and your body isn’t doing all the repair and restorative work needed when sleeping.”

Sleep can ensure your muscles are rebuilding, your food is digested, and you’re making long-term memories. Lack of sleep can lead to significant health impacts.

Advertising

Sleep hygiene includes sticking to a sleep schedule for bedtime and waking, Waghray says, which improves the body’s internal clock regulation and sleep quality. Engage in calming activities before bed, such as taking a warm bath, reading a book, and practicing relaxation techniques.

Recharging batteries

For good physical and mental health, find activities that replenish depleted batteries while boosting emotional well-being and sense of calm, O’Donnell suggests.

These activities depend on the individual. For some, social interactions decrease anxiety and stress, while the same activities drain other people, O’Donnell says. Recharging requires experimentation with what works and doesn’t work.

Reflect on a recent good day and ask yourself what activities or experiences made it great, she says. It might be sitting at the dinner table for an evening conversation without cellphones. Or going to the gym for a blood-pumping workout. Or visiting with friends. Intentionally prioritizing these recharging activities and values helps manage stress and anxiety, and provide direction consistent with your personal values, O’Donnell says.

In addition, anxiety management relies on learning to refocus on the present using mindfulness and meditation skills — as anxiety is an emotion that lives in the future. “By truly being in this moment, you can calm your body, physically connect, and reduce the cortisol and adrenalin hormones coming up with a fight or flight response,” she says.

Integrated care

To treat both mind and body, Providence Swedish is increasingly integrating behavioral and mental health into primary care clinics. “We think of primary care as the place where most people receive their care, and where we have the greatest opportunity to care for their mental health needs as well,” Waghray says. “How do we help you with what you’re coping with right now, in the context of your overall health?”

As an example of integrated care, a patient’s visit with a primary care provider could begin with a single concern and uncover related issues. Using screening tools and discussion, the primary care provider may learn that struggles with underlying anxiety is causing temporary insomnia.

The provider can then refer the patient to an embedded mental health professional in the same clinic — efficiently building on the existing relationship. The professional works with the patient on a short-term basis, developing strategies and interventions for managing and alleviating anxiety and getting more rest.

“You’re treating that person as a whole person,” he says. “We’re making sure that the patient’s journey is easiest and the likelihood of getting help is greatest.” The model is replicated in pediatric and perinatal and postpartum support, as well. “Postpartum depression is the most common complication of childbearing,” he notes.

“Our physical, mental and emotional well-being are completely intertwined,” O’Donnell says. “We’ve found you can’t treat one without the other, which is why we’ve integrated behavioral health into primary care.”

Providence Swedish. Together offering advanced treatments and nationally recognized care.