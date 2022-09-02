Having trouble sleeping? You’re not alone.

The Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit, academic medical center, reports that every year up to 70 million Americans say they suffer from some type of sleep disorder. This means 33%-50% of the adult population report disruptive sleep symptoms while an estimated 10%-15% suffer from chronic insomnia.

What is causing so many of us to lose sleep?

A multitude of reasons can contribute to having difficulty sleeping. Everything from jet lag and stress to mental or physical illness, and even genetics, can impact the ability to get a good night’s sleep, says Dr. Misty Tu, M.D., medical director and psychiatrist at Seattle Anxiety Specialists.

She says there are three different types of insomnia:

Initial insomnia: The most classic type of insomnia, characterized by difficulty falling asleep.

Middle insomnia: Waking up in the middle of the night and having problems falling back asleep.

Terminal insomnia: Waking up much earlier than wanted or expected and being unable to get back to sleep.

Tu says middle and terminal insomnia are “usually more often associated with alcohol use, depression and anxiety disorders, but often, insomnia is a short-lived issue that can be corrected with some modifications and better sleep habits — this would be for issues like jet lag and stress,” she says. If alcohol and recreational drug use play a role in insomnia, once a person stops using these substances, initial symptoms generally subside.

For people with a mental illness like depression, insomnia can be more difficult to address but better sleep can be attained with “behavioral techniques and treatment,” Tu adds. Physical health also plays a role — people experiencing chronic pain often report suffering from insomnia.

Behavioral and physical aspects of insomnia

The body’s natural need for sleep is key to a person’s mental and physical well-being, so it’s important to understand insomnia from a physical and psychological viewpoint.

Insomnia is a “disruption of your sleep/wake cycle, or internal circadian rhythm. Your body has neural signals and hormones it uses to tell your body when it’s day and night. Most people who have insomnia have a disruption in this circadian rhythm,” Dr. Katharine Liang, M.D., Ph.D., consulting psychiatrist at Seattle Anxiety Specialists, says.

Liang says that while there are many reasons people have insomnia, it can help to look at the cause from a biological or behavioral perspective. There can be overlap between the two, and they’re not mutually exclusive, but “on the biological side we have medical and psychiatric disorders such as sleep apnea, diabetes, dementia and PTSD. All of these cause insomnia for different biological reasons,” she says.

Sleep apnea deprives the brain of oxygen and can be a serious health issue if it’s not properly treated. People with diabetes often suffer from interrupted sleep cycles because they frequently wake up during the night to go to the bathroom while those with PTSD experience a higher frequency of nightmares that interrupt their sleep. And “ researchers are discovering that in dementia, parts of your brain involved in the sleep/wake cycle also degenerate, leading to insomnia, which is one of the most difficult symptoms of dementia for patients and caregivers to deal with,” Liang adds. “These examples illustrate the broad range of medical and psychiatric issues that physicians are looking for when we do an initial evaluation for insomnia, and why it’s important to see a doctor for help if your insomnia is becoming disruptive to your daily life.”

Treating insomnia

The severity and nature of your insomnia will determine if you need medical help or can try to manage it yourself with behavioral modifications.

“If you’re having increased or elevated mood swings, thoughts of hurting yourself or someone else due to a lack of sleep, you need to seek help immediately,” Tu says.

“Insomnia can be one of the first signs of decompensation in bipolar disorder. But if you feel your insomnia is caused by stress or jet lag or something else that’s temporary, you may not need to see a provider, but make some behavioral changes.”

Liang also says there are things you can do yourself, but it’s still important to check with your doctor before you embark on any self-directed treatment otherwise you are “just putting a band-aid on a bigger problem.”

If you and your doctor have determined your symptoms aren’t due to an underlying medical or psychiatric issue that needs to be treated, and you are motivated to take some steps on your own to modify your behavior to alleviate your insomnia, optimizing your sleep hygiene is helpful, she says. Liang suggests reading about sleep hygiene and using resources like the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs CBT-i Coach app, which has educational information about sleep hygiene and a tutorial that guides people through a cognitive behavioral therapy protocol for insomnia. While these self-directed resources can be helpful for a handful of patients, once insomnia has become a daily struggle, most patients benefit from individualized therapy to address sleep related behaviors.

Building better sleep habits

Tu says that insomnia is generally very responsive to behavioral modification, which is the “preferred first treatment.”

“Simple things that individuals can do is to have a sleep routine, try and go to sleep close to the same time each night. Avoid alcohol. Stop consuming caffeine by noon each day or limit intake all together,” she says. “Exercise during the day is helpful for sleep, but don’t exercise at night.

“Make sure your environment is free from excess noise, clutter or other distractions. Try to keep the temperature of your bedroom cool. Your body normally needs to be a degree or two cooler in order to fall asleep, so taking a very hot bath or shower right before sleep can make it more difficult to fall asleep. Avoid blue light before bed. Avoid scrolling through your phone and news feeds as this can increase stress and anxiety.”

“There are medications to help with insomnia, but they don’t usually improve the stages of sleep that are necessary to feel well rested and they become less effective when used chronically,” Tu says.

While some people take other supplements like magnesium or melatonin, she also cautions against this.

“Recent studies have shown many people take too much melatonin and it should be limited to 3mg or less per night. There’s a small study showing one ounce of tart cherry juice an hour before bed can increase your natural melatonin production, which can improve sleep.”

Liang emphasizes that routine patterns before going to bed can be helpful. “Sleep hygiene seems obvious but you would be surprised at how uncommon having great sleep hygiene actually is,” she says. “There are too many distractions in our modern world that keep us from routine, but insomnia is often your body telling you to go back to the basics.”

When it comes to insomnia, a condition that plagues many of us, it’s promising that there are numerous ways — self-directed or as part of a broader treatment plan — that can address the issue.

