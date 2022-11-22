No need to wait until late December to get that cozy holiday vibe. On November 24, Whistler Blackcomb opens for skiing and snowboarding, alongside the abundance of other various exciting winter activities. Meanwhile, Whistler Village decks the town’s pedestrian-only pathways and bridges with festive cheer, holiday lights, early-season snow and great deals, with an enchantingly quiet atmosphere that allows time and space to take it all in. Consider it an insider’s secret — just don’t tell everyone.

Escaping late-fall, rainy Seattle for Whistler’s snow globe is particularly smart when the U.S. dollar is strong, providing great value for the breathtaking, lavish mountain town, and unique experiences and affordable shopping without the Christmas-week frenzy. (Tip: For those working from home, Whistler’s full-service hotels and condos offer speedy Wi-Fi, kitchens, gyms and more — no one will tell your boss)

In addition, Canada dropped vaccination and testing requirements, creating a low-hassle border experience.

There’s much to do, so consider extending your stay beyond a simple weekend trip. You’ll need time to fit everything in and truly savor those snowy vibes.

Fresh powder. Soft-launch your ski and snowboard season in November or December.

Historically, these are Whistler Blackcomb’s snowiest months — for the past 10 years. It’s a perfect combo: Whistler’s high-quality, consistent snow and the magic of quieter slopes.

Enjoy the season’s freshest turns by taking the bright red PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola between Whistler (7,160 feet) and Blackcomb (7,494 feet) mountains for more than 8,000 acres of terrain. Whistler Blackcomb has more than 200 trails and world-class terrain parks.

Insider hint: Save money with advance purchase of a Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass, Season Pass/Epic Pass or Edge Card. Bonus tip: Enjoy new foodie fare at the mountains’ 17 restaurants.

Season’s spirit. Whistler goes all in with holiday cheer. Free and low-cost options include taking the “Whistler Festive Lights” tour found through the Go Whistler Tours app. For a more luxe experience, step into the mystical Vallea Lumina, a nighttime enchantment of audio and lights amid a coastal BC rainforest.

Or get into the holiday spirit by gliding around the skating rink or shopping pedestrian-only streets for high-end international names and handcrafted artisan gifts you won’t find anywhere else. And take that holiday sledding experience to the next level, with a bobsleigh, luge or skeleton sled run!

Outdoor excitement (and serenity). Adrenaline junkies head to Whistler for world-class excitement, including whizzing through great old-growth forest boughs with winter ziplining, bungee jumping past basalt column cliff gorge above sparkling rivers, and heli-skiing into gorgeous glaciers and open bowls. Snowmobilers enjoy choices ranging from family-friendly groomed trails to twilight runs through rugged wilderness. For a memorable experience, enjoy a snowmobile excursion through white powder lit by the night moon.

For those looking for serene snowscapes, strap on snowshoes to explore Whistler’s dedicated trail network for picturesque scenery. Nordic venues meet every skill and type of cross-country skier, including groomed trails for day or night skiing, backcountry and dog-friendly trails.

Insider Hint: Check Whistler.com to save on ice climbing, ziplining, and snowshoe and snowmobile tours. Washington residents can also benefit from Whistler Rewards’ exclusive deals, adding even more fun and relaxation to a Whistler getaway.

If hungry for more, Cornucopia Whistler runs through the end of November, with 100-plus events, including food and drink tastings, culinary demonstrations, chef luncheons, drink seminars, winemaker dinners and more. Ramp up the excitement level with the Eberspächer Luge World Cup Whistler Dec. 9 – 10. To relax, choose between slipping into a spa or enjoying the magic of moviemaking at the Whistler Film Festival, which lays out a feast for film buffs, with premieres, industry summits, celebrations and special guest appearances by talent. Or just bundle up in your room, turn off the lights — and watch the holiday lights glint off the snow whirling softly outside.

Tourism Whistler seeks to inspire mountain enthusiasts and adventure seekers to experience and share Whistler again and again. Stay 3+ nights (or 2+ for Whistler Rewards members) Nov. 24-Dec. 18 and receive a free $100 shopping voucher.