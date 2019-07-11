More than half of the new units have already sold at Bristol View Apartments.

TACOMA — Franke Tobey Jones is hosting a community event on July 27 to lead tours of its two new additions — the Franke Tobey Jones Care Center and the Bristol View Apartments.

Franke Tobey Jones, a not-for-profit, 62-and-older senior living community, has served the Puget Sound region since 1924 on its 20-acre campus in North Tacoma near Point Defiance Park, the Tacoma waterfront and the Point Ruston retail, dining and entertainment complex.

Franke Tobey Jones Open house 11 a.m.–2 p.m. July 27 at 5340 N. Bristol St., Tacoma Information: 253-617-1197 or franketobeyjones.com/openhouse

Both residential buildings are set to open in August. Reservations are being accepted from future residents.

“We’re eager to open our new care center, which will provide memory care and long-term skilled nursing to more people who need those services,” says Michelle Olafson, Director of Accommodations and Resident Relations. “The unique layout creates multiple spaces for people to enjoy life with great activities, wonderful food and interaction with others.”

Innovations at the care center include a new way to dispense medications, she says. Each resident’s room has a locked cabinet for storing medications.

To encourage communication, the care center has gathering spaces for nurses, CNAs and other staff to interact with residents and family members. Outdoor patios, lots of windows, and garden beds with a greenhouse add to the comfortable surroundings.

Professionals offer 24-hour care, and chefs prepare meals on-site for the dining rooms.

The care center’s first floor will be home to 28 memory care residents. Designed for people experiencing Alzheimer’s and dementia, the memory care center has mostly private suites with full bathrooms.

Memory care residents will have access to secure outdoor patios and courtyards.

Long-term skilled nursing residents will be on the care center’s main level. The 41 private suites each have a full bathroom; a two-room suite also is available. Clusters of rooms are centered around open gathering spaces which give family and friends comfortable gathering spaces.

Organized activities encourage friendship and socializing, reminiscing, exercise and hobbies. Dining rooms, therapy and activity rooms are all under one roof.

While prices vary, all memory care and skilled nursing resident fees cover medical care, three meals a day, weekly housekeeping and transportation to off-site medical appointments.

The new Bristol View Apartments building has 16 residences. Most apartments have Puget Sound views, while the others have views of the historic campus and Tudor-style buildings.

Bristol View’s two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments with modern floor plans include spacious living/dining rooms with gas fireplace and balcony, master suite with walk-in closet and dual sinks, all with high-end finishes. Small pets are allowed.

Residents have the option to cook at home in their gourmet kitchen or join others in the restaurant-style dining room. The community patio has a grill when it’s time to take the party outdoors.

“We’re focused on helping residents have active, enriching experiences,” Olafson says. “They can spend time in the woodworking and craft rooms, participate in Senior University programs or join a yoga class in the 6,000-square-foot fitness center. All at no extra charge.”

The apartments range from 1,306 to 1,575 square feet. Half of the Bristol View Apartments have already sold. Prices start at $195,000.

Tours of the Franke Tobey Jones Care Center and Bristol View Apartments will be available at the open house July 27, along with refreshments and live music.