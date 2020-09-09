Private showings are available by appointment at Woodcrest, a new collection of spacious, meticulously designed homes uniquely situated to offer the best in luxury living within easy striking distance of Puget Sound’s shopping, recreational and employment centers.

Virtual tours are also available, so homebuyers can get a taste of the Woodcrest lifestyle from their own homes before scheduling a private tour.

Woodcrest combines spacious interiors and designer touches with a location that can’t be beat. The homes are built by Emerald Homes, a D.R. Horton company, with an emphasis on elegant exteriors, high-end interior features, ultra-modern kitchens, top-of-the-line amenities, elevated design and comfortable living.

Prices for Woodcrest homes range from $1,199,995 to $1,249,995.

Only seven homes are available in Woodcrest, many of them move-in ready. All offer five bedrooms plus a bonus room and 2.75 to 3.5 bathrooms in two- and three-story floor plans. Woodcrest homes are spacious, ranging from 3,356 to 4,071 square feet. All homes come with two-car garages, landscaped front and rear yards, tankless water heaters and air conditioning.

For homebuyers who need to accommodate multigenerational living requirements, several Woodcrest floor plans offer a bedroom and bathroom on the lower or main floor.

Woodcrest is near Woodinville wine country, and just minutes from all that Bothell has to offer, including University of Washington Bothell, McMenamins Anderson School, QFC, PCC Natural Markets, Yakima Fruit Market, Home Depot and more.

Outdoor enthusiasts will be drawn to the Sammamish River Trail and nearby parks including Blyth Park, the Park at Bothell Landing and Tambark Creek Park. Winter sports enthusiasts have easy access to SR 522, which connects with U.S. 2 and Stevens Pass skiing.

Woodcrest residents who need to commute to Canyon Park, Kirkland or Bellevue and beyond will be moments from I-405 and Bothell Highway.

For those buyers who work remotely, the homes at Woodcrest have the space for the perfect home office, making these homes ideal for both those commuting and those working from home.”

Woodcrest is served by the Northshore School District, with Bothell High School, Canyon Park Middle School and Maywood Hills Elementary School all within approximately 1.5 miles of the community.

The community homeowners’ association provides a porter service to pick up your trash bins as well as “winter care” of the community’s private street so residents can rest easy during rougher weather.

Woodcrest: Tours available by appointment only at 19500 112th Ave. N.E., Bothell. Prices from $1,199,995. Information at 425-503-4440, 425-773-4663 or drhorton.com.

D.R. Horton and Emerald Homes are Equal Housing Opportunity Builders. Images are representational only. Homes are subject to prior sale. Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities, are subject to change at any time without notice or obligation. Square footages are approximate. No representations or warranties are made regarding school districts or school assignments; you should conduct your own investigation regarding current and future schools and school boundaries. SSHI LLC dba D.R. Horton, License # DRHOR**963CS.