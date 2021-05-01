Summer is fast approaching and the rising temperatures usually mean ice-cold drinks and a more relaxed pace to life. Pairing cannabis with cold, fruity beverages is a great way to escape the heat, and you don’t need to be a pro to find the perfect match.

We’ve put together a list of the best weed pairings for classic summertime drinks, and we’ll teach you how to come up with new combos of your own. With this basic knowledge and some experimentation, you might just find a new favorite weed and drink pairing.

How to make pairings of your own

When it comes to finding the perfect strain to pair with your favorite iced fruit drink, you’ll want to focus on the terpenes. All plants contain terpenes or natural oils that give them their specific flavor and aroma profiles — this means that both the marijuana and the fruit in your drinks contain terpenes. Terpene information is widely available online, and you’ll be able to find the exact types of oils in your weed to help make a match.

Many sativa strains contain limonene, a terpene known for its heavy lemon aroma and taste and uplifting effects — this makes limonene-dominant strains like Super Lemon Haze a perfect match for a midday limeade on the porch. The lemon notes of the cannabis play perfectly with the lime and give you an energizing boost for the rest of the day.

Pairing terpenes is all about complementing flavors, and too much of one taste isn’t always a good thing. Super Lemon Haze with an ice-cold lemonade could be too much for some, so leaning toward flavors like blueberry or cherry would be the better choice to maintain some balance.

Now that you know the basics of terpene pairing let’s look at some classic fruity iced drinks of summer and some of the best marijuana strains to match them.

Advertising

Lemonade

We briefly noted it above, but as the quintessential drink of summer, it needed a specific recommendation. Whether you’re enjoying a pitcher with ice or frozen lemonade, this strain is a perfect match.

Do-Si-Dos

This wildly popular indica has a sweet, floral taste and contains the terpene linalool, commonly found in lavender. While it’s limonene-dominant, Do-Si-Dos is sweet and will pair perfectly with a sour drink. Because it’s indica dominant, it’s best for evening use and is a great choice to cap off a long day in the sun.

Piña colada

A beach favorite with or without alcohol, this tropical classic will transport you to paradise no matter where you live. The mix of coconut and pineapple makes it a versatile drink that pairs well with many strains.

Grapefruit

A myrcene-dominant strain, Grapefruit has flavors and aromas heavy with tropical and citrus notes. These flavors meld perfectly with piña colada flavors, making it an ideal strain for a day at the beach or next to the pool.

Strawberry daiquiri

Another classic summer drink that’s delicious and refreshing even without alcohol, you can’t beat a frozen daiquiri on a summer day. The next time you pull out the blender, try these strains with your daiquiri.

Banana Kush

While some strains don’t live up to their name, Banana Kush is an exception. Another myrcene-dominant strain, BK, smells and tastes heavily of banana, and there’s no better pairing for strawberry drinks.

Magic Melon

A limonene-dominant terpene profile makes Magic Melon great for daytime use and a perfect match for all things strawberry. It has heavy notes of citrus and tropical flavors and will take your daiquiri experience to the next level.

This summer, you can beat the heat in new and exciting ways. Try pairing your favorite marijuana strain with a fruity iced drink to get the best of both worlds. With this guide, you’ll be making perfect pairings in no time.

Cannabis Weekly is presented by Ionic.

Based in the Pacific Northwest, Ionic is passionate about crafting the finest small-batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates. Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences we create.

DISCLAIMER: This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults 21 and older. Keep out of reach of children.