It’s no secret that aging takes a toll on the skin, and one common manifestation is “turkey neck,” which occurs when the skin in the chin and neck area becomes loose and saggy. Turkey neck is caused by the weakening of the neck muscles, along with the skin losing its elasticity — both of which are a normal, if unfortunate, part of the aging process. It’s not all bad news. There are a number of ways to both prevent and treat turkey neck, ranging from surgery and topical treatments to, more recently, innovative natural beauty supplements.

The past decade has seen a shift in skincare product trends, particularly the rise of naturally sourced beauty supplements, according to Grace Cheong and Larry Pederson, founders of RenewAlliance, a Bellevue-based nutricosmetics company. These seasoned entrepreneurs say women still want to maintain their youthful appearance, but they’re turning to organic and natural products and solutions rather than opting to go straight to surgery. Pederson points out that it mirrors the shift in food trends, as more people seek out organic, green options without pesticides and preservatives.

“We also see that trend in health and beauty,” Pederson says. “There are a lot of people who are looking for an alternative [to surgery] that fits into their lifestyle. They’re already shopping at Whole Foods or other local organic markets, and they’re looking to healthy nutrition and supplements to incorporate into their lifestyle. People are seeking options that are safer and easier on the body and are generally more careful about exactly what they put into their bodies.”

For example, many women take a collagen supplement to fight signs of skin aging and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Collagen can strengthen and thicken the skin, according to some experts, which can help ward off the causes of turkey neck. But not all collagen supplements are created equal, which is why it’s important to do your research to find the best collagen supplement. Collagen can’t cure the more severe forms of turkey neck, so it’s not a miracle worker — which is why some women still opt to use topical treatments and surgical procedures to handle their serious neck skin woes.

Firming creams and serums are one of the most popular topical treatments. Many of us have a very strict regimen when it comes to moisturizing our faces and protecting our facial skin from sun damage (raise your hand if your mother told you to wear SPF on your face 365 days a year!). But often the neck gets forgotten until the dreaded turkey neck appears. If you’re going to be out in the sun, apply SPF to your neck. And make sure your neck is part of your everyday skincare regimen: Dermatologists recommend using creams that hydrate, offer sun protection and include antioxidants and peptides. Other ingredients to look for in your neck creams are vitamin C and E, thanks to their ability to tighten up loose skin.

If your case of turkey neck requires more than a stellar, dermatologist-recommended cream, there are minimally invasive surgical options. Some women get Botox injections every few months in order to keep the skin tight. It’s important to remember that even if you’re getting Botox, it still can’t hurt to use preventative measures and topical treatments on a daily basis in between injections.

For more serious cases that resist less intense treatments, there’s a more invasive option: neck contouring surgery. The procedure, which costs anywhere between $1,200 and $12,700, is performed by a cosmetic surgeon. It firms and smooths the skin on the neck and chin. If you’re getting any form of surgery — whether it’s invasive or noninvasive — Cheong emphasizes that, as with selecting the best collagen supplement, it’s important to do your research to find a reputable and experienced doctor or clinic that will provide you with the best service possible. After all, this is your skin we’re talking about and cutting corners could make matters worse if you end up in the hands of a doctor who isn’t top-notch. So treat it like any other surgery and be diligent about your research when deciding who will perform the procedure.

