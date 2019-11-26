The use of cannabidiol, better known as CBD, is taking off. Hundreds of CBD companies have popped up, each with their own set of product lines. With such a wide selection of CBD products available, we wanted to provide a primer for those interested in trying CBD for the first time.

What is CBD?

CBD is one of over 100 chemical compounds known as cannabidiol, found in the cannabis or marijuana plant, Cannabis sativa.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis. This is the compound that causes the sensation of getting high, and it’s often associated with marijuana. However, unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive, meaning CBD will not get you high. This nonintoxicating quality appeals to those people who don’t want to feel the psychotropic effects of marijuana.

CBD must be extracted from the hemp plant and contain less than 0.3% THC for it to be legal in the United States. CBD in this form is legal in all 50 states.

How is CBD used?

CBD can be used in multiple ways. Consuming CBD oil is currently the most popular method, and this is closely followed by ingesting CBD in the form of edibles such as a CBD gummies. CBD can also be applied topically via CBD-infused creams, balms and salves.

CBD is gaining popularity because it is nonaddictive and is not harmful. The World Health Organization reports, “In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential … To date, there is no evidence of public health-related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.”

If you read reviews about CBD oil online you’ll see that it’s being used by people across the United States for a variety of reasons. Online reviews state that people are trying CBD to relieve:

Insomnia and other sleep disorders

Anxiety and stress

Chronic pain

Nausea

Pain relief

The list can go on and on, however, it’s important to note that CBD has not yet been proven to help with any ailment.

Despite the anecdotal evidence, the science behind the effects of CBD has been limited to animal studies. CBD still requires much research, and the growing popularity of CBD means that scientists everywhere from University College London to Stanford University are currently carrying out that research.

How to choose the best CBD oil

There are many things to consider when choosing the best CBD oil. We recommend buying CBD oil online. Make brand comparisons, read reviews and research at your convenience. You should also be careful about where you read reviews; many review sites are biased and they receive an affiliate fee for referral.

In this new and rapidly growing market, quality control can be misty. Many products have been found to be mislabeled with too much or too little actual CBD, or, worse, to contain pesticides, heavy metals, toxins, or even THC. For your safety, be sure to buy CBD oil that makes their batch third-party lab results available to you before purchase. These standards will help as you consider your next purchase.

Is it third-party tested and independently verified? You want to confirm that there are no harmful contaminants in the oil. Is it labeled as organic and all-natural? You want to know if pesticides or GMOs were used. Is there a choice of flavors? Some people who take CBD sublingually prefer flavored CBD. Are there added ingredients? To complement the effects of CBD, companies may add vitamins or essential oils. What is the source of the CBD? The United States has the best cultivation standards in the world. Hemp cultivated outside the U.S. may produce inferior CBD products.

Final word

The demand continues to grow for CBD oil, with plenty of reviews attesting to its therapeutic promise. The limited scientific studies have had promising results. With hemp-derived CBD legal in all 50 states, scientific research will increase, and we’ll have conclusive evidence of what CBD can do. If you’re trying CBD for the first time, there are a few things to look for, including third-party test results and the source of hemp. Follow our five criteria for buying safe, quality CBD oil.

At Balance CBD, we take pride in our CBD products. Our CBD oils and CBD gummies are made from all-natural ingredients, are organic, free of pesticides, non-GMO, THC-free, third-party tested and independently verified.