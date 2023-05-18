Even people who acknowledge having a substance abuse problem often have difficulty with the concept of putting their life — job, relationships, and other commitments — on hold and checking into an addiction treatment facility. “If you’re waiting for the perfect time to begin recovery, you’ll be waiting the rest of your life,” says Ryan Opsahl, regional director of clinical outreach at Crestview Recovery in Portland. “The No. 1 priority has to be addressing substance abuse issues because without that, all of those other things you care about disappear.”

So how long does rehab actually take and what does that look like? Opsahl offers some expert perspective.

How long does detox take?

The detox process varies from person to person, depending on factors including: which substance/substances where abused and for how long; the user’s age and medical history; mental health conditions; and prescribed medications that may affect withdrawal symptoms.

While physical detox generally lasts 3-10 days, different substances stay in the body for different periods of time. Most addiction treatment programs include medically supervised detox to monitor and treat the discomfort of extreme sweating, vomiting, diarrhea and potentially life-threatening dehydration. “Many repeat clients make the false assumption that once their body is no longer addicted, they are done with rehab,” Opsahl says. “The craving can be intense and persist for months afterward.”

And then there are the psychological symptoms of withdrawal, which take much longer to learn to manage. There are complex emotional, psychological, social and behavior issues that lead to addiction. Understanding those issues and creating new coping strategies and habits is a lifelong process. The goal of the time spent in a treatment facility is to create a strong foundation of internal strength as well as external family support.

How long is long enough in a treatment facility?

For decades, 30 days in rehab was viewed by insurance companies and experts as the magical length of time for recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. But the National Institute on Drug Abuse recently reported that 40% to 60% of people relapse after drug treatment. Addiction experts now recognize that not only is a cookie-cutter treatment plan ill-advised, but longer in-facility stays result in a lower rate of relapse.

The minimum treatment program at Crestview Recovery is 45 days, based on client success rate, but Opsahl points out that anyone is free to leave at any point. “Length of stay is initially determined during the client intake session, based on the substance being abused, how many times someone has been in treatment previously, and other factors including how long they perceive they can stay,” he says. “It’s all about compromise on a continual basis. For some clients this is a daily conversation, where they want to leave for one reason or another — and that’s perfectly fine.”

What to expect during your stay at a treatment facility

The initial assessment, which includes conversations with the client and their family, will evaluate the level of care a client needs during their stay. The foundation of every residential stay should include 24-hour living and medical support if needed, a plan for daily individual and/or group counseling, and clearly outlined rules for social interactions and daily chores.

Engaging in community activities and living with a roommate are key to the success of residential treatment. “Isolation is a common contributor to relapse, particularly in early recovery,” Opsahl says. “Most people in treatment spent a great deal of time alone with their thoughts when they were in their addiction and now that they’re in treatment, we want to model a different way of living; one that includes peer-based support. Engaging with peers can have strong impacts on motivation levels and reduces the risk of clients moving into the negative thinking associated with addiction.”

Addiction recovery is a day-by-day process, one that ultimately is controlled by the individual undergoing treatment. “We can put together the best treatment, discharge and aftercare possible, but the plan is only going to be as good as the patient’s commitment to follow through,” Opsahl says. “Each day they remain at the treatment facility strengthens their motivation, self-control and chances for long-term sobriety.”

