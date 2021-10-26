The house lights come down. The audience hushes; anticipation builds. The maestro enters, and with one motion of his baton, 593 days of orchestral silence ends to the delight of the audience, who cheered aloud for every piece. “You don’t always expect loud cheering at a classical concert,” says Bellingham Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Gail Ridenour. “But we and our audience had been waiting so long for the return of live music, it was a spontaneous surprise and a wonderful welcome back to live performance.”

It was the hard work of the last two years that made this all possible. While symphonies and orchestras all over the world were canceling with solo artists due to Covid, the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra took a different approach — and it’s paying off as they enter their 46th season with live performances at the historic Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham.

The BSO decided that in order to keep the music alive, and opportunities available, they would do three things: quickly determine and create an online viewing platform, keep all of the contracts they had with soloists and composers, who performed from their homes or studios, and leverage the strength of their community partnerships.

“You could say we leaned into it,” says Ridenour. “Everyone had to cancel in-person concerts last season, but we also knew that if we didn’t keep soloists and composers working, they might not be available when restrictions lessen. Musicians have to play. Composers need to compose. And everyone needs to pay their bills.”

Music Director Yaniv Attar agrees. “We typically commission one or two works per season and it is very important to us to continue doing so. I have always said that we must remember that the composers we now call masters — and they are — were once new composers, struggling for an audience and to earn a living. To keep the repertory growing and vibrant we must enable them to keep creating.”

“I also perform with a number of different orchestras and ensembles; during the pandemic, my colleagues and I all watched all of our performing opportunities disappear. This was not only emotionally devastating but also left many of us financially scrambling, so we all deeply appreciate organizations like the BSO, who made sure that performance opportunities were kept alive during these challenging times,” says new Concertmaster Dawn Posey, who joins the BSO this season.

Advertising

Show caption

Some of the soloists featured last season are back in person this year, including living legend Alex Klein. “We are thrilled to have Alex back again on November 20 and 21,” says Attar. “Our audiences always love him, and for this concert he will be playing a Bach piece for violin that he arranged for oboe.”

“We also persuaded Yaniv to not only join guitarist Michael Partington for our upcoming concert on a duo, but to conduct from the guitar,” says Ridenour. “This is going to be a concert to remember!”

“Safety is also hugely important to us,” adds Ridenour. “We surveyed our musicians, and our board did a lot of research and looked at policies of orchestras around the U.S. and world. We determined that we would require masks and vaccinations in order to provide the best safety possible.”

They also worked with the Mount Baker Theatre, where they are the resident orchestra, on creating seating plans to provide more room between attendees. “We decided to have two concerts for each program, rather than one, with half-capacity seating,” says Ridenour.

“Working with the BSO to provide safer attendance protocols and help our audiences come back to the theater is very important to us. As arts organizations, working together is a huge part of our shared success,” says John Purdie, executive director of the Mount Baker Theatre.

Another community partner is the Jansen Art Center in Lynden. “As one of BSO’s partners, we were thrilled to provide our Chamber Hall as a recording venue for their virtual performances. The return of our own performances launched this September after an 18-month pause. The feeling of joy from our entire community was quite overwhelming as we introduce our first performers” says Vin Quenneville, Jansen Art Center executive director.

The Jansen Art Center also leaned into the pandemic challenges, developing and maintaining active virtual exhibits, allowing a wider reach than ever, and sustaining over 20,000 views since their introduction. Their first in-person exhibits since reopening have seen record numbers of both submissions and sales, allowing for more diversity in shows, more direct financial support to artists, and of course, more thought-provoking and beautiful pieces to view.

“We are so grateful for our community partners, artistic collaborators and performers,” says Ridenour. “Working with all of them has made answering the challenges of these times much easier, and all of us working together has resulted in continuing opportunities in the arts for performers, artists, and supporting staff.

Other artists featured in the BSO’s 46th season are Inna Faliks, Bella Hristova, Demarre McGill, Jessica Choe and Daniel Bolshoy. “We are so happy to be back in person, and grateful that our soloists are available to work with us and create magic for our audiences,” says Ridenour.

The Bellingham Symphony Orchestra engages, connects and uplifts our community by performing powerful, beautiful and inspiring music. We work to keep our community engaged with classical music, by performances and by providing educational tools.