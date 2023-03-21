Cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy are commonly used in substance abuse treatment. The two therapies sound similar but work to help modify behavior in different ways.

CBT can help clients view challenges and change in multiple lights, rather than always seeing them as barriers, explains Angela E. Frye, LMHC, SUDP, clinical director for Bayview Recovery Center. “It will challenge the client to truly look at thoughts, feelings and emotions as something they have power over as long as they do some work to manage them in the moment, rather than letting the past and old metal tapes dictate how they feel,” she says. “This is a mode of therapy that is built on education to lead up to action in life situations.”

On the other hand, Frye says, DBT is the “living in the moment therapy,” so ideally CBT and DBT work together. “DBT focuses on managing our reactions and stress levels to improve the ability to respond to the events in front of the client and people around them,” Frye says. DBT helps teach communication and also recognition of where the client is in their life.

Frye has worked in substance abuse treatment use for 20 years and in mental health for eight years. She explains that CBT is used primarily for changing thoughts, challenging beliefs and looking for solutions for both of those. “CBT is the workhorse of mental health and substance use,” she says. “Most people suffering from these afflictions are looking for relief, and CBT is the go-to tool for clinicians to begin opening the doors of hope.”



“In that same line of thinking,” he advises, “it is really important that clients give us as much information as they are willing to. Previous diagnoses (whether they feel they are correct or not), medical issues that are presenting, previous treatment history and the successes and/or failures of that treatment, criminal history or upcoming court dates — there is a lot of information that is needed to make an accurate determination of level of care and clinical modalities to assist presenting issues.”

Frye shares that in her experience, CBT is most effective in the earlier stages of any treatment. DBT, however, is optimal when a level of understanding exists as to who a person is and there’s a plan or understanding of where to go.



“The clinician is the decider on this,” Frye says. “Once a client’s beliefs have been broken down, they can start to accept who they are and build esteem, communication and coping skills to further change and growth.”

