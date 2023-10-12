Emerging technology pauses for no one. In the case of ChatGPT, even its creator, OpenAI, couldn’t wait to introduce the chatbot to new users. The app wasn’t yet ready for prime time; OpenAI considered this introduction a “research preview.” Two months after its launch, ChatGPT claimed 100 million users. OpenAI officials were stunned by the chatbot’s blockbuster popularity but saw this as an opportunity to drive the technology forward. They were met with skepticism.

A recent Pew Research Center survey says 58% of U.S. adults know what ChatGPT is, but only a small percentage of them have actually tried the app. Why, after the initial buzz, has adoption of this groundbreaking AI tool diminished? Of individuals over 18 years of age, only 14% have tinkered with ChatGPT.

In an earlier Pew Research Report for 2021, 37% of U.S. adults expressed concern about AI use in their daily lives.

“Doomsday prophets warn that AI will replace humans or otherwise overthrow us,” says Mike Walker, Educational Leadership associate program director at City University of Seattle. “The AI ‘box’ has opened, and it won’t close. Good players will use it for good, evil players will use it for evil.”

What is ChatGPT?

The acronym stands for chat generative pre-trained transformer. Walker says ChatGPT is one of an expanding number of publicly available artificial intelligence (AI) text generators that rely upon algorithms to scan the web for answers to user-generated questions.

“It is a brand name for an AI, and it scans documents on the internet to answer questions from humans,” Dr. Pressley Rankin, CityU School of Education and Leadership doctoral program director.

Advertising

AI mostly scans the internet, he says. But it doesn’t have access to most journal databases that contain academic research. It is using secondary sources and does not cite them.

“In a way ChatGPT is plagiarizing the internet because it doesn’t reveal its sources,” Rankin says.

How AI should be used?

Because this AI has both positive and negative features, Rankin tells his students to use the app as they would Wikipedia. That means it’s a good starting point to learn about a topic but does not replace doing academic research and if students do use it, they must give credit to the AI program in a citation and reference.

“Otherwise, it is a case of plagiarism,” Rankin says. All three of the educators quoted in this story recognize that ChatGPT will need to play a substantial role in their curriculum.

“AI will significantly impact how we teach and learn,” says Sion Yoon, program manager for CityU’s Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence program and assistant professor. “It is almost as or even more impactful as when calculators were first introduced and could be used in the classroom.”

Walker has begun experimenting with AI as an instructional tool. He used ChatGPT to generate questions for a sample lesson in his Change Management course.

“I tweaked some of the wording of the AI responses according to my professional expertise,” says Walker. “I also used this lesson as a model of how students can ethically use the app to improve their professional practice by referencing its use and that query that generated the responses.”

With 46 years of experience and expertise in the field of education and educational leadership, Walker did not accept AI responses at face value.

“I found the AI-generated responses to be of high quality, but often generic,” he says. “Some of the AI-generated responses jogged my memory with ways to answer that I hadn’t anticipated.”

Getting an AI job

CityU offers CityU offers a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence program that prepares students to learn the basics of AI to enterprise-level machine learning AI operations and how the foundations of ML models are built, says Yoon. Students in this program gain technical skills and practical expertise for developing and deploying AI techniques to real-world applications.

Using generative AI tools will require knowledge, she says. Students will also need expertise in a particular subject to come up with product-worthy results. And that expertise will be in demand. According to Coursera, the future is bright for AI jobs. Machine learning engineers and data scientists both made the list of Indeed’s Best Jobs for the past few years.

City University of Seattle is accredited through the doctoral level. Find programs in business, leadership, education, health and human services, computer and information systems. CityU is ranked as a 2022 Best Online Bachelor program by US News & World Report.