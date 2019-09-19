The 2,600-acre haven includes parks, a Tom Doak-designed golf course, miles of trails, and extensive year-round programming through the Tumble Creek Club.

CLE ELUM — On the sunny side of the Cascades, 80 miles from Seattle, Suncadia Resort has a well-established and cherished legacy. But until now, only a fortunate few were privy to the lifestyle available at Tumble Creek, its private community just across the Cle Elum River.

Tumble Creek at Suncadia Reservations are underway now for the Oct. 12 Homesites Selection Event Information: 509-649-6103 or TumbleCreek.com

The 2,600-acre haven includes parks, a Tom Doak-designed golf course, miles of trails, and extensive year-round programming through the Tumble Creek Club. Now, prospective residents have an opportunity to call Tumble Creek home, with the community’s most significant release of homesites in more than a decade.

The rare release, set for Oct. 12, includes the last golf-front properties in Tumble Creek. Those who know the sport recognize Doak as one of the finest living golf-course architects. His highly lauded work at Tumble Creek takes its cue from the existing topography. The facilities are reserved exclusively for Tumble Creek members, and no reservations are required.

Golf memberships at Tumble Creek Club include the Prospector and Rope Rider courses at Suncadia, for 54 holes of award-winning golf.

In addition to the last properties on the golf course, buyers can also choose from sites with long views across the 1,200-acre Kittitas Conservation Trust preserve; and homesites along the new Paintbrush Lake, with ponds that flow from one small waterfall to the next. Inspired by mountain glacial lakes and the Indian Paintbrush wildflower, some parts are quaint and quiet for yoga or birdwatching, while others beckon a paddle board or fishing lure.

During the summer, construction started on Tumble Creek’s new clubhouse, The Great House, with an entire floor dedicated to family activities. Joining the existing Golf House and Hill House (fitness, wellness and aquatics), it commands the most prominent site in Tumble Creek, with views of the Cascade Mountains. When complete, it will be home to bowling and bocce tournaments, crafts and movies, fireside spaces, dining options and cocktails under the stars.

With easy access to Interstate 90 and located 80 miles from Seattle, Tumble Creek boasts a location that is both beautiful and accessible. Amenities at the adjacent Suncadia Resort include restaurants, a winery and a spa. Four seasons of outdoor adventures include everything from outdoor summer concerts to an ice skating rink and tubing hill.

The list of incentives for homesite buyers in this release includes membership to Tumble Creek Club (which carries over to Suncadia Club amenities, as well) and preferred pricing on the property itself.

Reservations are underway for the new properties, which are limited in number. A refundable $2,500 deposit secures a place in the upcoming selection event.