Private showings have begun by appointment at Maple Field, located adjacent to picturesque farmland in La Conner. The collection of 10 homes is within walking distance of the charming amenities that make the town an award-winning destination.

Bounded by Maple Avenue and a new city park along Talbott Street, the homes at Maple Field are designed to take advantage of the scenic surroundings, while maximizing livability with open and comfortable floor plans.

Of the 10 homes offered, eight have single-level designs or include the primary suite on the main level; the other two have traditional two-story designs that allow for expanded views.

Prices at Maple Field start at $749,900.

The single-level Timberland floor plan offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spacious open layout with vaulted ceilings through the kitchen, living and dining areas. A covered rear porch provides farmland and mountain views and has a natural gas fireplace for year-round enjoyment. Each home also includes a two-car garage and a fully fenced and landscaped yard.

The two-story Conner floor plan features three bedrooms on the second level, including a primary bedroom with a vaulted ceiling. Downstairs, an open-plan design combines the kitchen, dining and living areas into a large, usable space. A downstairs study is ideal for work-at-home buyers, and there’s also a two-car garage and covered deck.

“So much thought went into the designs, the result is homes that feel and ‘live’ large — in a space that’s efficient and manageable,” says Kendra Decker, a principal with Landed Gentry Homes, the builder of Maple Field.

In the Birch floor plan, two bedrooms occupy the main level, with a bonus room upstairs. In the one-story Timberland, two bedrooms and a study share space with an open-plan dining/living area with a vaulted ceiling.

La Conner is frequently included on lists such as Most Undiscovered Town, Best Romantic Getaway and Most Exciting Small Town. It was once voted Best Tiny Town by viewers of Seattle’s KING 5.

“There is something magical about La Conner and the Skagit Valley — the sky seems bigger, the clouds look fluffier and the grass seems greener,” Decker says. “This is a special place, so we took special care in crafting each home with light and bright finishes and Instagram-worthy details. Quality of life is huge here, from the walkability to waterfront shops and dining to the mountain vistas and the working organic farm next door.”

La Conner’s town center is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The rust-colored Rainbow Bridge crosses the Swinomish Channel and connects the town to Fidalgo Island, which includes the gated Shelter Bay community, the Swinomish reservation and the city of Anacortes.

Boats float lazily along the Swinomish Channel while diners mingle at some of the Skagit Valley’s finest farm-to-table establishments and shoppers browse the locally owned boutiques along First Street.

The region is rich in history, having been inhabited by several Native American tribes for thousands of years. The town of La Conner was established in the mid-1800s, with many of the original structures still standing today.

Travel guides nearly always include the Art’s Alive! show in November, the holiday boat parade, the Classic Car & Boat Show in August and the La Conner Daffodil Festival and Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in spring.

La Conner is also rich in culture and arts, with destinations such as the Museum of Northwest Art, the Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum and the Skagit County Historical Museum.

Maple Field hosts open houses 1–4 p.m. most weekends, and showings by appointment, at 405 Maple Ave., La Conner. Prices from $749,900. Call or text 360-982-8964, or email ally@landedgentry.com.