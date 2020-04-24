During the coronavirus pandemic, many of us have experienced a blossoming sense of community. Despite stay-at-home orders, neighbors are often relying on each other more than ever for support and camaraderie.

Many home shoppers are seeking a strong sense of community, too. At Tehaleh, a master-planned community located in Bonney Lake, residents are finding ways to connect and help others. These efforts have included doing the “5:00 wave” in front of their homes each night, hosting a community blood drive and Girl Scouts necessities drive, and collecting more than 8,000 items during a Household and Hygiene Drive.

Residents Brean Ryhter and April Blais organized a fundraiser in April selling T-shirts branded #TehalehStrong, with 100% of proceeds going to support small businesses located within Tehaleh that have been impacted by the pandemic.

“This community is strong no matter what, but it’s brightest in times like this,” says Ryhter, a six-year resident of Tehaleh. “#TehalehStrong represents what’s happening now — businesses, friends, neighbors all supporting each other. It takes a village. Tehaleh is that village.”

Award-winning builders Azure, Brookstone, Lennar, MainVue and Noffke have unveiled 18 new floor plans ranging in size from 1,370 to 3,455 square feet. Prices start in the mid-$300,000s.

Tehaleh homes offer seamless transitions to 1,800 acres of outdoor space, fresh air, Mount Rainier views, 11 unique parks and 20-plus miles of trails. And from rooftop decks to pristine chef’s kitchens to trending smart-home tech, Tehaleh homes are full of in-demand features designed for how people live today.

Buyers who want to take advantage of historically low interest rates, who are ready to move, or who just want to snap up these fresh floor plans have many ways to shop.

Video-chat tours with Tehaleh builders are soaring in popularity, and many are still conducting one-on-one, in-person appointments with extra hygiene precautions. Shoppers eager to learn more about Tehaleh can explore the community online. Contact a community representative at 253-205-8190 or tehaleh@newlandco.com, or connect through Tehaleh’s new Live Chat feature at tehaleh.com.

Those looking for a home that expresses Pacific Northwest charm can consider the Hilburn by Azure Northwest Homes. Priced in the mid-$300,000s with 1,370 square feet, this vibrant, contemporary home offers open-concept living, with two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a modern kitchen and a covered back patio that’s perfect for savoring fresh air and scenery.

The Alpine, from Noffke Homes’ collection, is another of Tehaleh’s newer plans. Priced in the mid-$400,000s, this 2,057-square-foot home has an office, a mud/laundry room, and a striking living room that is open to the second floor. The master suite is upstairs and has a luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, a bathroom and a two-car garage round out this charming home.

___

Tehaleh: Open virtually and by appointment at 19001 Cascadia Blvd. E., Bonney Lake. Priced from the mid-$300,000s to the high $800,000s. Information: 253-205-8190 or tehaleh.com.

