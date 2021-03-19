Trilogy at Tehaleh, designed for residents ages 55 and older and located within in the master-planned community of Tehaleh, is offering a selection of quick-move-in homes that will be available this year.

The homes will appeal to buyers who wish to purchase a newly built home but don’t have the time or desire to wait for it to be constructed. Homebuyers can choose from a selection of predetermined styles and designs.

Quick-move-in homes have been designed with popular features that were chosen by a professional design team. Buyers can select the home they want, then start planning their move.

Today’s historically low interest rates allow quick-move-in buyers to lock in and save on this limited inventory. Available homes can be viewed at SheaHomes.com/Tehaleh.

Trilogy at Tehaleh has opened three new model homes within its Freedom Collection: the 1,622-square-foot Affirm, the 2,048-square-foot Venture and the 2,141-square-foot Proclaim. Base prices start at $508,900.

Advertising

The Freedom Collection has seven homes with rambler designs that are intended to meet the lifestyle needs of a range of homebuyers. In addition to the model homes, the remaining four homes in the collection range in size from 1,848 to 2,367 square feet, with base pricing that starts between $526,900 and $617,900.

The master-planned community of Tehaleh has 1,800 acres of parks, trails and open spaces. The community is ideal for outdoor lovers, with biking and walking trails all around and Lake Tapps and Mount Rainier nearby.

The hub of the community is Seven Summits Lodge, which is home to an upscale restaurant, The Mantel Culinary Ascent. The lodge also has a fitness studio; a game room; a culinary studio with cooking demonstrations and classes; a sports escape with a golf simulator, poker table, pool table, big-screen TV and shuffleboard; an indoor lap pool that transforms into a meeting space; a great lawn for outdoor events; pickleball courts; and green space surrounding Reflection Lake.

_____

Trilogy at Tehaleh: Virtual or private tours are available daily by appointment. Information: 1-800-685-6494 or SheaHomes.com/Tehaleh.