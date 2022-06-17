Homeownership at Graystone Condominiums offers a lock-and-leave lifestyle, and buyers can now lock in personalized planning, moving services and space design.

Graystone is the only new condominium tower opening in Seattle in 2023, and now is the time to take advantage of the summer sales event and meet with a professional planner, who will manage all aspects of your move before an item is even packed.

The service is part of the Graystone lifestyle, where service is elevated to an art form, according to Stephanie Schuessler, executive sales director for new developments at Realogics Sotherby’s International Realty.

“Typically, the dread of moving can quell the excitement of a new home purchase,” Schuessler said. “But there is no dread at Graystone, because we noticed a need and are offering personalized moving services — from planning to packing to space design to art consultation to move day. A move with time to spare, because it has all been effortlessly planned and meticulously managed.”

And during that time to spare, you can choose to benefit from unique access to the Lodge at St. Edward State Park, award-winning resorts, renowned golf courses, legacy hotels, celebrated spas and acclaimed restaurants — all managed by Columbia Hospitality, the exclusive concierge for Graystone.

“We are offering all-access before Graystone opens to let our homebuyers live the lifestyle today,” Schuessler said.

With a full year of planning time, rightsizing has never been easier.

Take time to reflect: Items inherited, collected or gifted can have lasting memories, and those decisions should not be rushed. Graystone will pay for three years of stowage for the undecided.

Seasonal decisions: Who wants to think about their holiday décor in June? When the season is upon us, a moving concierge can help make those real-time decisions. From this fall to next summer, they are available to assist with all aspects of a move.

Professional art and antique assessments: Graystone has a partnership with Foster White Gallery in Seattle to license original artwork, in support of local artists, which is viewable on Graystone’s 3D app. In addition, an art broker will manage rotating art at Graystone and is available for personal consultations.

What to save, stow or sell: A moving concierges will collaborate with homebuyers to make thoughtful decisions that are managed from start to finish.

Space design: Graystone can connect homebuyers with interior designers who specialize in condominium living and have expertise in helping buyers visualize a mix and blend of beloved belongings and maybe a few new pieces.

Stay at the Lodge: Where to go when your home is on the MLS and prospective buyers are touring? Be a Graystone guest — hotel room paid — at the Lodge at St. Edward Park, a relaxing retreat just 30 minutes from Seattle.

Graystone offers a 3D app that allows users to virtually tour individual residences and 20,000 square feet of amenity spaces, explore various floor plans and view custom appliances and fixtures for each unique layout in extraordinary detail.

The app includes images of residences that have been furnished by Graystone’s interior designer, Robin Chell. Materials were selected with quality, health and sustainability in mind, meeting Leadership in Environmental and Energy Design (LEED) standards.

Visitors to Graystone’s Presentation Gallery can learn more about the collection of studios, one-, urban one- and two-bedroom condominiums ranging in size from 407 to 1,539 square feet. Introductory pricing starts from less than $500,000.

An initial selection of listings has been posted to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, with urban one- and one-bedroom homes starting from the mid-$500,000s, two-bedrooms starting in the low $1 millions and four two-bedroom-plus-den penthouse homes of up to 2,250 square feet, pricing upon request.

Graystone’s Presentation Gallery is located at 1317 Madison St., Seattle. For more information, visit TheGraystone.com.