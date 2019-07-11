The all-new homes at Trilogy at Tehaeh are suited for those seeking an affordable home without sacrificing livable space.

BONNEY LAKE — The all-new Resort Collection at Trilogy at Tehaleh — the first attached homes in the master plan of Tehaleh — features three single-family floor plans: Evia, Valletta and Muros.

These homes are suited for those seeking an affordable home without sacrificing livable space. Starting from the mid-$300,000s, the homes range in size from 1,342 to 1,678 square feet and include two or three bedrooms, two or 2.5 bathrooms, and two-car garages.

Trilogy at Tehaleh Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays–Thursdays and 1–5 p.m. Fridays at 14218 Knoll Park Drive E., Bonney Lake Prices: From the mid-$300,000s Information: 877-297-0838 or sheahomes.com/tehaleh

Resort Collection homes are highly functional, with open-concept designs, gourmet kitchens, private master suites, outdoor spaces and more. The generous spaces create a natural flow from room to room, yet the size and design of these homes is ideal for an on-the-go lifestyle. With their distinctive exteriors, Resort Collection homes look like detached homes.

Prospective homebuyers interested in 55-and-older resort living are invited to tour the new Resort Collection models, along with the two detached model homes and a number of quick-move-in homes.

Trilogy at Tehaleh is close to Tacoma, Seattle, Mount Rainier and many of region’s most popular attractions and sites. The community has a private resort club, Seven Summits Lodge, which is home to an upscale restaurant; a fitness studio; a game room; a culinary studio with cooking demonstrations and classes; and a sports escape with a golf simulator, poker table, pool table, big-screen TV and shuffle board.

Seven Summits Lodge also has an indoor lap pool that transforms into a meeting space, a great lawn for outdoor events, pickleball courts, and green space surrounding Reflection Lake.

Trilogy at Tehaleh is part of the master-planned community of Tehaleh, which has 1,800 acres of parks, trails, and open spaces. With nature all around, it’s a perfect fit for those who enjoy spending time outdoors. Trilogy at Tehaleh was named the Masterplanned Community of the Year in the 2018 Tribute Awards by the New Home Council.

Mark Gray, area president for Shea Homes, says that Trilogy at Tehaleh’s best feature is its lifestyle offering.

“The area where Tehaleh is located and the community itself are both beautiful, but what really sets Trilogy apart is the incomparable lifestyle,” he says. “Life here includes all kinds of activities, events, Happier Hours and adventures. Whether you love to be outdoors and active or you’re more of a food-and-wine lover, there is something here for everyone. People move to Trilogy and start to discover passions they never had before.”