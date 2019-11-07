MOUNT VERNON — Homebuyers are invited to take advantage of the holiday promotion underway at Woodside, an active-adult community for those ages 55 and older by Landed Gentry Homes.

For a limited time, the builder is offering up to $8,500 toward upgrades and appliances. Newly completed move-in-ready homes are also available to tour this weekend.

“Now is an excellent time to take advantage of this rare promotional opportunity,” says Kendra Decker, vice president and principal at Landed Gentry. “With 75% of the homes already sold or pending at Woodside, we still have an excellent variety homesites available, many with premium wooded buffers.”

Woodside Open noon–5 p.m. daily at 819 Alpine View Drive, Mount Vernon. Prices from $389,900–$634,900. Information at 360-941-8130 or LandedGentry.com.

With the final phase released in October, Woodside now offers two collections of homes from which to choose: the Alpine View Collection and the new Reserve. Both collections are located near Eaglemont Golf Course and offer primarily single-level homes that range in size from 1,392 to 2,800 square feet.

Each home features great-room living areas, at least three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a finished two-car garage. Many of the home plans also include dens and bonus rooms.

A limited number of daylight ramblers are also available; they border a natural wooded park. The standalone homes include individual yard maintenance that is covered by the homeowners’ association.

The model home at Woodside features the builder’s Madrona design. It has 2,006 square feet of living space on a single level, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open-concept design offers a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings. The master suite is on the opposite side of the house from the guest bedroom and sunny den.

The homes include features that help make living easy, including open layouts, vaulted and 9-foot ceilings, solid-surface countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, white painted millwork, engineered wood flooring and more.

Pricing at Woodside ranges from $389,900 to the low $600,000s.

Buyers have the option of purchasing a presale home and selecting their preferred colors and finishes, or they can choose a home already in construction, which typically offers an earlier move-in date.

In addition to individual yard maintenance, Woodside offers other community amenities, including neighborhood parks, walking trails and a private lodge.

Woodside is located within walking distance of Eaglemont Golf Course and near grocery stores and medical facilities. Downtown Mount Vernon is 3 miles away and other area services, including Costco and Target, are just a short drive away.

Nestled in the Skagit Valley, natural beauty abounds and there is never a shortage of things to see and do. From hiking the nearby North Cascades or the many state and local parks, to fishing the Skagit River and nearby San Juan Islands, there is an abundance of outdoor activities.

The area also features a vibrant arts scene, with local exhibits, arts museums and performances staged at McIntyre Hall and other venues.