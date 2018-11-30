At 48° North, the builder is offering a special holiday buyer bonus for all contracts written before the end of the year.

“Now is a perfect time to buy your dream water-view home,” says Kendra Decker, vice president of Landed Gentry Homes and Communities, the builder at 48° North. “With rare incentives being offered and gorgeous move-in-ready homes available, it’s an excellent opportunity for a great value.”

48° North Open noon–5 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays at 1505 Latitude Circle, Anacortes Prices: $799,900–$939,900 Information: 360-488-3727 or landedgentryhomes.com

Many of the homes at 48° North feature views of the San Juan Islands and Guemes Channel. With a limited number of homes remaining, Decker says it’s worth the 90-minute drive from Seattle to see what is still available.

The builder is offering several home plans that are designed to take in the natural vistas and optimize comfortable living. The home designs range from daylight ramblers to traditional layouts; several offer master suites and great rooms on the main level.

Homes range in size from 2,809 to more than 4,200 square feet with two-, three- or four-car garages. Many have media rooms and bonus loft options.

“Buyers at 48° North can personalize their homes with selections that match their lifestyle and taste,” Decker says. “The homes include nicely appointed finishes with extensive hardwood flooring; solid-surface counters throughout; solid wood cabinetry; and fully landscaped, irrigated and fenced yards.”

Tours are available this weekend at the community’s professionally furnished model home, as well as two newly completed quick-delivery homes.

The model home features the Larrabee design, which includes just over 3,000 square feet of living space and the master suite, guest room and study on the main level. The lower level offers a spacious family room, two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The open floor plan offers views of the San Juan Islands, with covered decks on both levels to take advantage of the vistas.

“Buyers can purchase a quick-delivery home already under construction, or they can personalize their home through Landed Gentry’s streamlined presale process,” Decker says.

48° North is located in Anacortes, and is within walking distance of Washington Park, the Guemes Channel Trail and the San Juan ferry terminal. It also offers easy access to town amenities: The hospital, library, area marinas and downtown core are all within a five-minute drive.

The unique coastal community is surrounded by outdoor recreation opportunities, from boating and fishing to hiking and biking. There is a vibrant arts scene, with several galleries and a monthly art walk.