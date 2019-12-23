As the saying goes, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” but for those suffering from addiction (and those around them who are also impacted by addiction), as well as for those trying to stay sober and perhaps fend off a relapse, the holidays can be challenging. People often turn to alcohol or other substances to dull the pain of haunting holiday memories, dysfunctional family dynamics, stresses around gift giving and shopping, cooking and entertaining, traveling, and even awkward holiday office parties. Depression and substance abuse soar during times of elevated stress and anxiety.

But the holidays aren’t the only source of heightened stress. The death of a loved one, the loss of a job, or other adverse life events can trigger addictive behavior. Recognizing the sources of this stress and developing strong coping skills helps those in recovery, and their families, get through these tough times.

Recognize early warning signs

Whether you’re the person who struggles with addiction or you love someone who does, it’s important to understand that sobriety is a long-term process rather than simply a single decision to stop drinking or doing drugs. As such, a significant percentage of people working on their long-term recovery will, at some point, suffer a relapse. This should never be viewed as failure. A relapse can be days, weeks, or months in the making, rather than a single event in which the decision is made to use again. In the lead-up to an actual relapse, one may experience an emotional relapse of sorts, characterized by increased anxiety, anger, mood swings, and often isolation.

Make connections with others

It’s during these times of emotional relapse that self-care and the support of others can become the most important antidote to counter a relapse spiral. This advice certainly applies to everyone during times of heightened stress, but most certainly to those in recovery: make sure you’re eating well, getting plenty of sleep, exercising, and finding some personal time for relaxation and perhaps even meditation. If you’re mentally, emotionally, or spiritually drained, you’re more inclined to want to escape, which can lead to thoughts of using again. Such feelings can lead to being uncomfortable in your own skin, leading you to isolate yourself and neglect to ask for help. And yet, these are the times when it is critical to talk things out — perhaps with someone who’s also in recovery.

Opening up to others instead of trying to go it alone allows you to find strength and consolation in the support and understanding of others. Loneliness can be a defining characteristic of addiction but recovery and sobriety is often best supported by a social network, such as one you might find through a 12-step program like Alcoholics Anonymous. Data from at least one study suggests that a network of people supporting sobriety increases the likelihood of remaining clean and sober years later. And in fact, such social connections and the sense of belonging they offer also provide a recovering addict with avenues for directly helping others. And here again, research finds that helping others in their recovery improves sobriety outcomes and helps to decrease social anxiety.

Avoid your triggers

Another perhaps obvious but important suggestion for maintaining sobriety during trying times is to avoid situations that might create temptation. Many people in recovery find themselves wanting to prove that they can be around drug or alcohol consumption and not return to use. It’s best to avoid places, people, and situations that can be emotional triggers or that will create temptation. It can be helpful to bring along a sober friend as a plus-one to a holiday party or family event.

Make a plan

Finally, a proactive approach to relapse, in the form of a relapse prevention plan, is always advisable, but particularly for times when triggers are omnipresent. Such a plan is sometimes developed during addiction rehabilitation, with the help of an addiction expert or counselor. Part of the planning involves identifying and anticipating your triggers, as they are different for everyone. You also make a plan to avoid the people, places, and other triggers that might induce a return to substance abuse. And in stripping certain past behaviors and activities out of your life, you’ll want to plan to fill the void with healthier alternatives that you’re likely to enjoy and thus stick with.

