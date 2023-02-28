Hockey fans who are new to the game may feel like they’re watching a chaotic mix of players, sticks and the black blur of a puck. But to those in the know, there is strategy, personality, even elegance behind the helmets, pads and skate blades.

There six players from each team on the ice during a game, and four player positions:

Center

Wingers

Defense

Goalie

If you’re new to the sport, take our quiz to get a feel for the types of players at each position, and imagine yourself down on the ice. What position would you be playing?

Whether you’re looking to make an environmentally conscious choice with a hybrid or to save cash with our new car lease deals, Western Washington Toyota Dealers can help you find a new car that keeps up with your lifestyle.