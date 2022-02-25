With a new team in town and the Olympics putting the sport front and center, you might be wondering how to get into ice hockey, if you haven’t already: Hockey has long been a part of the athletic world of the Pacific Northwest, and there’s never been a better time to find out more about it, from athletic technique to its storied history. Whether you want to build skills and join a team, gain just enough knowledge of the rules to watch a game here and there, or descend into the friendly, legend-filled universe of full-fledged hockey fans, here’s how to get involved.

How to watch

You don’t need to know a ton about hockey to enjoy watching a game, but as with any sport, being conversant enough in the rules will help. The game is played between teams of six. Players score by using hockey sticks to maneuver a puck made of vulcanized rubber into the opposing team’s goal. If you’ve ever played soccer or lacrosse, this will look familiar: The aim is to score the most goals while keeping the opposing team from besting your team’s goaltender.

In the National Hockey League, games take place over three 20-minute periods. If there’s no victor after that, the first team to score in a five-minute sudden-death overtime period wins. If there’s not a winner by then, the game is decided by a shootout, which means representatives from each team take penalty shots against the opposite team’s goalkeeper.

The NHL season typically starts in the fall and ends in April, followed by a playoff tournament to determine the winner of the Stanley Cup. You can catch the Kraken’s home games at Climate Pledge Arena or watch them play at hockey hotspots like Greenwood’s Angry Beaver. As Seattle’s only hockey bar, the space espouses a philosophy of “All hockey, all the time!” — complete with NHL-inspired decor and TV screens permanently tuned to World Cup hockey, Olympic Hockey games, and the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.

You can learn about hockey through building community in these spaces, says Angry Beaver owner Tim Pipes. “What I tell people is to come to my bar, sit down at the bar and strike up a conversation with your neighbor who looks like he or she might be into hockey, and start asking questions.” You’ll get answers — and possibly friends. “The hockey fan base are a very friendly crowd,” says Pipes. “And I’ve had a lot of friendships pop up … from random people coming in to watch games, and striking up a conversation with somebody who might be wearing a different jersey.”

How to play

Before you can play hockey, you need to be able to ice-skate comfortably. Seattle’s Kraken Community Iceplex offers lessons for people of all ages and experience: You’ll be trained in a battery of techniques — everything from snowplow stops to how to fall safely. Once you’ve mastered these, you can apply what you’ve learned in hockey. (Or figure-skating: The complex offers youth and adult curriculum in both sports.) The Iceplex’s Learn to Play program trains new players, and participants who complete the program have the chance to join a team appropriate to their level. You can also test-run your enjoyment of hockey through local rinks that participate in USA Hockey’s Try Hockey for Free program.

If you find you really love the sport, you’re in luck: Seattle is a great place to play recreational ice hockey, with opportunities for youth and adults to join teams. The Kraken Hockey League is an adult, coed recreational league that holds games throughout the greater Seattle area. If you’re a new player and looking to join a team, you can register as a free agent with the league starting April 1. The Northwest also boasts specialty teams and affinity organizations for women and LGBTQ players.

You can start out with rented gear, but once you’re fully committed to the sport, you’ll want your own. Full hockey gear includes hockey gloves, hockey skates, hockey pants, a helmet with a full face guard, and pads to protect your elbows, shins and shoulders. The gear can be costly, but you can’t play without it.

Lore & legends

Like the gigantic apocryphal Norwegian sea monster the Kraken are named for, the world of hockey is rife with its own powerful myths — some more verifiable than others. Toronto Maple Leaf Bobby Baun really did play on a broken leg, but according to reporting from the Globe and Mail, the persistent story of Frederick “Cyclone” Taylor scoring while skating backwards doesn’t pass the sniff test.

The lore of hockey is intricate, expansive and goes back decades, and it’s a fun way to learn more about the sport and the community that’s long rallied behind it. Listen, learn, watch — then go out and make some of your own.

Whether you’re looking to make an environmentally conscious choice with a hybrid or to save cash with our new car lease deals, Western Washington Toyota Dealers can help you find a new car that keeps up with your lifestyle.