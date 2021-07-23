Only a few homes remain for immediate move-in at Northshore Meadows, an exclusive collection of luxury residences nestled in the bedroom community of Kenmore, near Lake Washington and Bothell.

Homes have been selling fast at Northshore Meadows, and the remaining units are not expected to last long. Tours are available by appointment.

The available models offer five bedrooms plus bonus room, 2.75 baths and two-car garages. Modern style and luxurious designs flow throughout 3,016 square feet of living space, including open-plan dining rooms/great rooms and chef’s kitchens with high-end stainless steel appliances, including gas cooktop, microwave, wall oven, dishwasher and refrigerator/freezer. The main bathroom features a deep, free-standing bathtub plus dual vanities with abundant storage space and modern fixtures.

Homes include central air conditioning; landscaped, fully fenced backyards; and 220-volt, 40-amp electrical service in the garage, ready to charge your electric vehicle.

Homes are priced at $1,449,995.

“These homes are from our Emerald line of high-end homes, and feature fine craftsmanship down to the smallest detail,” says Kevin Capuzzi, president of the Seattle division of D.R. Horton, the community’s builder. “We wanted to showcase Northshore Meadows, and the homes here accomplish that.”

Northshore Meadows is optimally located in an established Kenmore location. Residents will enjoy the neighborhood’s proximity to public transportation and major highways: It’s 2 miles to SR 522, 4.5 miles to I-405 and 6 miles to I-5.

“Kenmore really offers residents the best of both worlds — quick access to stores and services; key employers such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon; and transportation hubs,” Capuzzi says. “And yet they can return to Kenmore and their own private oasis at the end of the day.”

Outdoors enthusiasts will appreciate Northshore Meadows’ easy access to Wallace Swamp Creek Park, Jack Crawford Skate Court and Bothell Landing, as well as Log Boom Park on the shores of Lake Washington. The Burke-Gilman Trail passes through Kenmore and allows users to follow the trail on foot or bicycle east to Lake Sammamish in Redmond or west to Lake Union in Seattle.

Saint Edwards State Park is nearby with plenty of trails to explore, or experience wine country by visiting the wineries in Woodinville. Rhododendron Park contains 13 acres of azaleas and rhododendrons, many of them rare.

In the heart of downtown Kenmore is The Hangar at Town Square, a community gathering space and events location where residents and visitors can meet up, sip coffee, celebrate or just hang out, free of charge.

Nearby retail destinations include PCC and QFC in Canyon Park, Safeway in downtown Kenmore, Yakima Fruit Market and downtown Bothell.

“With demand for new homes remaining at historical highs, we have been busy at Northshore Meadows. For homebuyers seeking a great location and flexible floor plans, they should visit us soon,” Capuzzi says.

The town of Kenmore is not without its moments of colorful history.

For a short time in the 1920s, Kenmore was home to at least two rustic retreats for visitors pursuing a back-to-nature lifestyle. When Prohibition arrived soon after, Kenmore became a rough-and-tumble party mecca for Jazz Age Seattleites. More than 30 clubs, dance halls and speak-easies occupied a three-block area along Lake Washington, and remained part of Kenmore’s reputation through the 1940s. Much has changed since then, and today Kenmore is known primarily as a tranquil bedroom community for professionals commuting to Puget Sound employment hubs.

Northshore Meadows: In-person or virtual tours available by appointment 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 7428 N.E. 198th Place, Kenmore. Priced at $1,449,995. Call 206-909-4600 or email Seattle-NorthshoreMeadows@drhorton.com.

