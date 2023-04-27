Countless individuals left their jobs after the pandemic. So many, in fact, the phenomenon came to be known as “The Great Resignation.” During this time, employees re-evaluated their career choices: Should they return to an office environment after working at home for so long, should they work where there aren’t any opportunities for advancement, should they remain in an environment where they feel disrespected or receive a low salary?

Now, one in five workers will likely look for a new position during the next six months. And the majority of these workers, 60%, will receive higher compensation in their next position, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. government data.

One of the fields where candidates are most likely to garner increased income is data analytics. On average, these professionals earn between $87,500 and $126,250, with advanced roles meriting even higher salaries, according to Robert Half Technology’s 2022 Salary Report. While earnings depend on a candidate’s experience, education and skill set, plenty of these positions are available to qualified job seekers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects analytics jobs will grow by about 35% by 2031, much faster than the average position. The more education you have acquired, the more opportunities will become available to you.

“Students with master’s degrees related to analytics can become eligible for several roles that require a good understanding of data science and its related technologies,” says Shanu Sushmita, assistant teaching professor in the Master of Professional Studies in Analytics program at Northeastern University in Seattle. “Some of the job titles to look for include (at all levels): data scientist, data analyst, data architect, market research analyst, business analyst, business intelligence analyst and data engineer.”

Not everyone wants to work in the technology sector, but the good news is that these roles exist across many industries. That’s the beauty of analytics and data, Sushmita says. Today, data is everywhere, and every sector understands the power and importance of data and how it informs major business decisions to drive success.

It also can be used to deepen understanding in the arts sector. For instance, Sushmita will present a workshop on “Thematic Analysis of Song Lyrics” May 17 as part of a series at Northeastern’s Seattle campus. Some sectors regularly utilizing data analytics include health care, oil and gas, education, Big Tech, telecom, agriculture, insurance, cybersecurity and retail, she says.

Who is a good fit for these jobs?

Granted, not everyone is suited for these roles, but for many, this work is highly satisfying.

“Anyone who has a passion for storytelling and likes playing with numbers will be a good fit for data analytics,” Sushmita says. “Usually, the other top skills required will be listed by each employer.”

At a fundamental level, you should understand what the numbers that represent the data mean and be able to interpret them in a significant way, she says.

Other necessary skills include problem solving, good presentation skills (describing what the data means), clear communication and some computer skills (often programming and visualization). You should also start building a portfolio of your work now, so you’ll stand out among competition in the job market. Most of the proficiencies required can be gained through further education. Northeastern champions and supports the learning needs around data, tailoring its programs to current industry demands, Sushmita says.

“At Northeastern University, we help with job placements by facilitating connections between our students and industry partners,” she adds. “We also partner with all different kinds of companies — Big Tech, midsize businesses and early startups — on internships [and co-ops].”

Given the flexibility of Northeastern’s programs, even busy professionals can earn a coveted data science or analytics degree in as few as nine months. Having an undergraduate degree in mathematics, statistics or computer science can be very helpful, as you’ll already have completed the foundational courses required for success in a graduate-level program. However, for those without a STEM background, Northeastern also offers break-into-tech programs that allow professionals from any background to advance their tech careers in analytics and data science.

The demand for data analytics is growing and here to stay, Sushmita says. Because the application covers major business sectors and industries, there are a variety of career paths, allowing job seekers to follow their passions. For example, if you’re passionate about making change and creating an impact, “data for good” is an important and emerging topic. Those passionate about the arts should know that data plays a huge role in music, entertainment and gaming industries, and many jobs are being created in this space.

“It’s diverse, impactful and fun,” Sushmita says. “I may be biased, but I’ve been in this space for more than 20 years and I’m still not bored.”

