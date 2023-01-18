Nearly three years in, Washington students are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Denny Waters, who leads the Battle Ground School District in southwest Washington, says the pandemic affected the district’s 12,000 students in different ways depending upon their life circumstances.

“The pandemic manifested in many students feeling isolated, alone and eventually disconnecting from learning,” Waters says, despite the district’s efforts, including reaching out to students via phone, making socially distanced visits to students’ homes, and providing parents with learning resources. Some students returned to class behind in reading, math and school skills — seemingly forgetting how to navigate the school environment or sit in class. They aren’t alone.

According to results from the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress — an assessment taken by fourth- and eighth-graders nationwide — academic proficiency is down across the nation in both reading and math. Proficiency among Washington students is the lowest it’s been in 20 years. One-third of our state’s fourth-graders are proficient in reading. Just 28% of eighth-graders are proficient in math. Student performance on state tests taken by all Washington public school students in grades three through eight and high school also declined in 2022.

“There are lifelong effects for some students if we don’t get this remedied,” says Seattle-based Marguerite Roza, a research professor and director of Edunomics Lab, a Georgetown University research center focused on exploring and modeling education finance policy and practice.

Billions of dollars available to support students

Anticipating potential student learning impacts from pandemic-related disruptions, Congress distributed billions of dollars to states and public school districts via three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds in 2020 and 2021. Washington state school districts received a total of $2.61 billion in ESSER money.

Districts have a lot of leeway in how they use these funds, though at least 20% of the third round of ESSER funds must be used to support learning recovery. As of December 2022, school districts in Washington had claimed 59% of the total ESSER allocations, with $1.075 billion remaining to be spent by September 2024.

“The ESSER money is temporary, the clock is ticking, and kids are getting older. We need more public awareness of the money and the learning gaps,” Roza says. “We have the chance to spend this money on proven strategies that will accelerate students’ learning right now, and we don’t have much time. It’s getting harder to go back and fill in the holes if kids are not learning the material.”

How districts across the country are using the money

Edunomics Lab is a partner on the EduRecoveryHub, an initiative that tracks learning recovery efforts nationwide, and points to good work in action. For example, a Colorado school district extended its school year by 12 days. A Texas district added 30 optional school days. A New Hampshire district provided summer camp grants of up to $650 for students with disabilities or students from low-income households. Meanwhile, Atlanta Public Schools are using teacher incentives to ensure full staffing and encourage longer school days in high-poverty and high-needs classrooms.

In addition to more or longer school days, Roza points to learning recovery strategies happening in various states, including academic boot camps, two-a-day math classes, high schoolers helping younger students and paying parents to assist with getting students on track.

“Tutoring is the gold standard,” Roza says. This might be either regular one-on-one tutoring or small groups. If tutoring doesn’t happen during the school day, you go where the kids are, she says, whether at Boys & Girls Clubs or with aftercare providers. In some cases, districts are hiring retired teachers to assist in the all-hands-on-deck tutoring programs.

In Battle Ground, the district first reached out to staff, parents, and students to ask what was most needed, finding that students craved reconnection without computers. The district also used strategies it already had in place, including standardized assessments and other data such as attendance and grades, to identify students most in need. Then it used its $19.3 million in ESSER funds to, among other things, hire extra counselors, student advocates, nurses and interpreters. A 2022 summer school session provided the opportunity for 800 students to make up credits and build skills.

The district also hired eight classified employees to work in the high schools as graduation success coaches. Waters says the coaches helped rebuild the confidence of students experiencing “learned helplessness and hopelessness.” During the school day, the coaches tutor students academically, help with social or emotional challenges and guide students to learn how to effectively advocate for themselves.

“It’s been really successful,” Waters says. The coaches see the potential in the students, and their job is to help the students see it too. Several students recently told the graduation coach, “It’s the first time someone’s told me they’re proud of me.”

What parents can do

“Most parents believe their children are ‘fine’ academically,” says Cindi Williams, a Bellevue parent and co-founder of Learning Heroes, a national nonprofit that supports parents and guardians as their child’s most effective education advocate.

Williams says that Learning Heroes’ May 2022 research shows that 92% of all parents believe their child is at or above grade level irrespective of race, income or geography, even after COVID. But recent Washington state assessment data indicate much lower proficiency levels in math and reading.

“Parents shouldn’t be expected to solve a problem they don’t know they have. Right now is the perfect time for the system to right-size what parents know,” Williams says. “Parents can help children make the most of free online tools like Khan Academy and Zearn, as well as district resources such as after-school tutoring.”

Williams encourages parents to ask what resources are available and how federal funds are being used to support learning recovery. She also encourages parents to ask their child’s teacher if their child is at grade level.

Learning Heroes creates free resources for parents in English and Spanish, including a Parent-Teacher Planning Tool to help them develop a learning plan with their child’s teacher, and the Readiness Check, to see how their child is doing with grade-level math and reading.

Roza also encourages families to engage with schools, especially if parents discover their child isn’t at grade level in reading or math. She says parents can ask teachers or principals, “What opportunities is the school offering to help my child?

“We need to use any means necessary to get the most vulnerable up to speed,” Roza says

