Sheltering in place is changing what people want from their homes, and a recent study shows that hygiene, health and wellness features are more important than ever.

“We’re hearing from more and more buyers who want a home that promotes health and hygiene, and a community that supports an active outdoor lifestyle,” says Scott Jones, senior vice president, operations for Newland. “For many, Tehaleh fits the bill, as wellness has been a core principle of the community since we started building it in 2012.”

A recent study showed that consumer concerns about health will change the way homes and communities are designed post-COVID-19. More than half of respondents to the America at Home study said they want germ-resistant counters and flooring, and touch-free appliances, faucets and toilets. A full 50% want a community with a large park with open fields and greenspace; trails and open-air pavilions were also highly sought-after.

Buyers are finding these features in spades at Tehaleh, Washington’s best-selling new home community, which offers more than 50 floor plans featuring the latest health and hygiene features, and over 1,800 acres dedicated to parks and open space.

“Tehaleh is a place where families hike and bike together, neighbors enjoy sunrise runs, and kids are always finding new and interesting trails to take to school,” says Jones. Along with more than 20 miles of trails winding through woodlands, wetlands and alpine meadows, Tehaleh offers a lively collection of 12 parks designed for every speed and pastime. Pups play at the off-leash dog park Hounds Hollow, teens ride the ramps at The Edge skate park, and residents enjoy the peace and stillness of bird-watching at the new wetland gazebo at Reflection Park.

Tehaleh homes range from affordable to luxury and include a variety of features to meet the lifestyle needs of buyers. Antimicrobial countertops and an optional 9-foot rolling wall that can open the living space to fresh air are featured in the new Elate floor plan from Trilogy at Tehaleh. Located in Tehaleh’s 55-and-older active adult community, this one-story, 2,132-square-foot home is priced in the high $400,000s and features a grand kitchen for cooking and gathering with loved ones.

Floor plans from builder Lennar are perfect for home shoppers looking for the latest technology supporting health and hygiene. Lennar’s storybook cottages include the Briarwood, a charming 1,849-square-foot home priced in mid-$400,000s. The home features the builder’s Wi-Fi Certified Home Design that keeps you connected to all your technology, including voice-activated, touch-free devices like Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

Noffke Homes offers safe and healthy home features such as antimicrobial floor coverings, and a front door parcel drop box so packages can be placed securely inside the home. Priced in the mid-$400,000s, Noffke’s new Alpine floor plan features three bedrooms and 2.25 baths, and is equipped with an office and high-speed internet cabling so you can work efficiently from home.

Prices at Tehaleh range from the low $300,000s to the high $800,000s for homes from 1,342 to 4,068 square feet, all from a lineup of award-winning builders including Azure Northwest Homes, Brookstone Homes, HC Homes, Lennar, MainVue Homes, Noffke Homes, Richmond American Homes and Trilogy at Tehaleh.

Tehaleh is home to many resident clubs, classes and fitness groups, and is designed to include front porches, landscape sidewalks and strategically planned gathering spaces that promote social engagement and activity. Spaces such as Caffé D’arte, Tehaleh’s onsite cafe, the Seven Summits Lodge in Trilogy at Tehaleh, and Tehaleh’s warming hut with lounge area and fireplace are popular areas for residents to meet, catch up and get to know new neighbors.

Advertising

“When we first moved to Tehaleh, we didn’t know a single person. Then a neighbor reached out and encouraged me to join a workout group where I could bring my kids,” says Jessica Greene, a Tehaleh resident. “I felt welcome and part of the group right away. I can’t imagine a better place to be raising my kids.”

_____

Tehaleh: More than 10 model homes are open virtually and by appointment. Prices from the low $300,000s to the high $800,000s. Information: 253-205-8190, tehaleh@newlandco.com or tehaleh.com.

Tehaleh is owned in a joint-venture partnership between North America Sekisui House LLC (NASH), the U.S. business unit and a subsidiary of Sekisui House, Ltd., of Japan, and Newland, the master developer of the community. Tehaleh is one of more than 20 communities the NASH-Newland partnership owns together across the U.S. More information is available at newlandco.com or nashcommunities.com; equal housing opportunity.