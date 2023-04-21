It’s proven that experiential science learning can help kids develop interest in STEM topics, an abbreviation for four closely connected areas of study: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Data backs up the benefits of this kind of educational approach, and many educators feel passionate about making sure these opportunities are extended to all students — especially those who typically may be overlooked.

According to Federal Reserve findings, children spend 81% of their time outside of the classroom, and opportunities for enrichment can be strongly, positively associated with both cognitive and non-cognitive skills. Hands-on STEM learning — in particular experiences that involve making, tinkering or engineering — encourage executive functioning, while helping the brain develop. Executive function is closely linked to such 21st-century skills as creativity, critical thinking and interpersonal skills, which all help open future doors to opportunities in both academics and the workforce.

Experts believe that executive function and 21st-century skills are crucial in learning more complicated STEM concepts — all ultimately as imperative as technical training. After all, a student can’t learn to code without first picking up attention to detail, basic logic and task initiation, and a nurse can’t provide patient care without first mastering how to communicate, observe, follow directions, problem solve and tolerate stress. Youth gaining these skills proves a vital piece of building the future STEM workforce pipeline. Between 1990 and 2018, STEM employment grew 79%, compared to 34% growth in overall employment (Pew). The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts this will continue, growing 10.8% between 2021 and 2031 (compared to 4.9% growth in non-STEM occupations).

Pacific Science Center is one institution working to fuel a passion for discovery, experimentation and critical thinking. “PacSci has been sparking curiosity for over 60 years,” says Tracy Jad Sawan, PacSci’s marketing communications manager. “We serve nearly 1 million people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds in the state of Washington and beyond each year. Inclusivity and accessibility are at the heart of our work.”

In this day and age, educational centers like PacSci not only use in-person learning, but also digital and virtual programming to achieve these goals. Examples include Curiosity at Home, a collection of free digital learning resources — in both English and Spanish — that can be accessed from schools and homes. Educators benefit, too, from resources like virtual field trips that deliver STEM education straight to the classroom.

When it comes to spreading the word on STEM, students seeing themselves represented in offerings has great impact. PacSci has long provided free and discounted programming to under-resourced schools. In fact, they have a bold vision to serve all 680 of the low-income K-fifth grade schools across Washington state each year with Science on Wheels and their redeveloped virtual programming. And in addition to content offered in Spanish, PacSci is assessing ways to incorporate other languages spoken by the local community.

Advertising

Also of note: The award-winning Camps for Curious Minds that offer 100-plus camp experiences for kids in grades pre-K through 8 in multiple locations, including the newest outpost in south Seattle; scholarships are available. And, through free interactive science education programs, PacSci partnered with Amazon Future Engineer to spark curiosity in students from underserved and historically underrepresented communities.

Staff at local schools weigh in on the impact these efforts can have, too. Adriana Chávez, technology specialist at Fuerza Elementary, the only dual language school in eastern Washington state, says, “Our populations at… Fuerza [Elementary] have a lot of students in poverty who do not leave Kennewick. I think it’s amazing that we were able to bring something to eastern Washington that we do not have local access to. [PacSci’s] instructors were so engaging and age-appropriate, you felt like they were in the room with you. I make sure to tell teachers left and right about PacSci’s programs and how easy it was to get them into my schools.”

Pacific Science Center has been a gateway to access science education and innovation for over 60 years. Their mission is to ignite curiosity in every child and fuel a passion for discovery, experimentation, and critical thinking in all of us.