NORTH BEND — A few miles outside of North Bend, in the serene setting of the Snoqualmie River and Mount Si, Cascade Canyon is set to open. Built by Toll Brothers, the community’s sales center will take appointments for tours and information sessions this weekend.

The community’s first release features two- and three-story designs with Craftsman, Modern Farmhouse and Northwest Contemporary façades that range in size from 2,237 to 3,478 square feet. There are nine home designs, many with first-floor guest suites and private greenbelt homesites.

Cascade Canyon Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays at 45221 S.E. Tanner Road, North Bend Prices: From $749,995 Information: 425-578-9595 or TollBrothers.com/Cascade

“The community is set back a couple miles out of the downtown area, so it’s very peaceful, but yet with a neighborhood feel,” says Courtney Blessing, the community sales manager. “Homebuyers will love the stunning views of Mount Si and Rattlesnake Ridge. It’s a very tranquil community.”

The community’s mountain setting can be appreciated through personalized outdoor living spaces. Options include covered patios, fireplaces, heaters, kitchens and skylights, as well as large four-panel glass doors that fold into each other to create expansive entertaining spaces.

“What definitely stands out about buying with Toll Brothers is the ability to personalize your home,” says Blessing. “You can determine what is important to you as a buyer and make modifications to the structural or design elements. This is really important to buyers. I came from another builder, and a lot of the things that buyers were asking for, we weren’t able to do. Toll Brothers can. Examples would be installing kitchen cabinets that extend all the way to the ceiling or adding a first-floor master bedroom suite.”

All buyers are encouraged to visit the Kirkland Design Studio for design and decor inspiration and two complimentary sessions with a professional designer. Homebuyers who purchase by Sept. 29 will receive 50% off of Design Studio options up to $30,000, plus additional vendor incentives, as part of the builder’s national sales event.

Cascade Canyon can enjoy recreation options such as scenic hiking trails, snow sports at The Summit at Snoqualmie resorts, and access to the Snoqualmie River across the street for kayaking.

“If you want to go night skiing during the winter, you can come home from work, grab your skis, and it’s 20 minutes up to the Snoqualmie ski resort,” says Blessing. “We have so many different parks and festivals, and a lot of great restaurants, breweries and wineries opening up in the area. You don’t necessarily have to leave to find entertainment for the family.”

Served by the Snoqualmie Valley School District, children can attend Opstad Elementary, Twin Falls Middle School and Mount Si High School.

Cascade Canyon offers easy access to the I-90 freeway, and it’s a 20-minute drive to downtown Bellevue and a 30-minute drive to Seattle.