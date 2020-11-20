Featured products for Christmas and Hanukkah 2019 from Seattle shops and businesses. Sponsored products supplied by the stores or companies listed.

Westland American Oak Single Malt Whiskey

As George Bernard Shaw said, “Whisky is liquid sunshine.” And while Seattle is more famous for the other kind of liquid sunshine — rain, of course — Westland Distillery has put the city on the whiskey map with its lauded flagship single malt. $70 at Westland Distillery (Sodo) or shop.westlanddistillery.com, use code SEATTLETIMES for free shipping through Dec. 31

Westland Sherry Wood Single Malt Whiskey

When you gift this particular Seattle-made Westland whiskey to a lucky recipient, be sure to mention its romantic backstory, for this single malt has been matured in casks that held fine Spanish sherry for nearly a century before being repurposed by a skilled family-owned cooperage. $70 at Westland Distillery (Sodo) or shop.westlanddistillery.com, use code SEATTLETIMES for free shipping Nov. 26–Dec. 31

On the Boards Membership: Community Supported Art

They may not be able to travel, but they can still be transported by art. Give the gift of fearless art and ideas with a membership to On the Boards, the longtime Seattle contemporary dance and performance venue. Perks, which vary with levels, include discounted or free tickets, access to OntheBoards.tv, members-only playlists, happy hours and discounts to local businesses. $25–$5,000 at ontheboards.org

The Resort at Port Ludlow Dine and Unwind Package

Indulge them with an overnight getaway to the natural beauty of the Olympic Peninsula. They are sure to find comfort and joy at this waterfront inn, where the Dine and Unwind Package includes a one-night stay in a cozy room with jetted tub and gas fireplace, a bottle of wine and $100 dining credit at The Fireside restaurant. Starts at $259, use package ID DINEUNW at portludlowresort.com/packages

Book-It Repertory Theatre Subscription Gift Certificate

Do you hear what I hear? Book-It has gone all-audio this season, adapting stories such as Oscar Wilde’s “The Canterville Ghost” and steampunk spy thriller “The Effluent Engine” into audio dramas. A five-show gift certificate is just the ticket for the theatre buff or audiobook fan in your life. $100 at book-it.org/2020-2021-season/

Advertising

At Home with the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra

Give them the gift of music with a subscription to Bellingham Symphony Orchestra’s all-online 45th season. Subscriber programs include monthly “At Home” concerts, interviews with soloists by music director Yaniv Attar, solo performances and special performances by BSO members. $14–$135, use code BSOST for 10% off first three months at bellinghamsymphony.org

DeLille Cellars 25th Vintage Gift Sets

Fresh off being named the top Northwest Wine of the Year in Pacific NW Magazine, DeLille Cellars 2019 Chaleur Blanc — a sauvignon blanc and semillon blend the reviewer dubbed “a sophisticated standout” — makes up half of this handsome boxed gift set. Nestled alongside the vibrant and fruity 2017 D2, it makes a can’t-miss gift. $105–$125, use code STHOLIDAY to save 15% at delillecellars.com, or visit the DeLille Cellars Tasting Room in Woodinville

Panther Creek Experience Oregon Wine in Woodinville Package

All of the fun of an Oregon wine tasting without the traffic, this Panther Creek Cellars package includes a tasting certificate for two at its Woodinville tasting room and a bottle each of pinot gris and pinot noir made from Oregon vineyards. See, swirl, sniff, sip and savor! $50 at Panther Creek Cellars (Woodinville) or panthercreekcellars.com

ShelfGenie custom pull-out shelving

2020 was the Year of the Pantry; let 2021 be the Year of the Amazingly Organized and Accessible Pantry. ShelfGenie will help them find a place for everything and put everything in its place with custom pull-out, easy-to-access shelving. Don’t just give a gift — give a solution. $1,000–$20,000, use code GIFT2020 for 50% off installation plus free custom drawer insert through Dec. 31

Grymalkin Candlelamp

With its eyes all aglow, this mischievous hand-painted cat sprite watches over the festivities. Light from the included candle and glass votive reflects off its dapper cape to set the scene for a very scary, merry gift. The 10-inch-tall Hydro-Stone gypsum Grymalkin is for indoor (and cool people) use only. $78 at Gargoyles Statuary (U District)

Japanese Maple Faerie Kitten

Everyone loves kittens! Strange-meets-adorable is the self-described ethos of Seattle-based animal artist Braden Duncan, whose original Japanese Maple Faerie Kitten framed watercolor painting juxtaposes the peculiar and cute in equal measure. Perfect for that fantastic friend who’s a little goth on the outside but all heart on the inside. $125 at Gargoyles Statuary (U District)

Alchemical Raven T-shirt

Whether they can quoth the raven or not, “this ebony bird will beguile their sad fancy into smiling” — or at least spark conversation around the dinner table. Who holds the key to the tell-tale heart? With this cool black 100% cotton tee, they will never say, “Poe is me, I have nothing to wear” again. $25 at Gargoyles Statuary (U District)

Canon EOS R6 Kit w/RF 24-105mm STM lens

Photographers and those who love them know it: New camera day is the best day. Celebrate it — and capture it, of course — with the Canon EOS R6 Kit with RF 24-105mm STM full frame mirrorless camera, designed to meet the demands of both photographers and video content creators. $2,799 after $100 instant rebate through Saturday at Kenmore Camera (Kenmore)

Bonne Maman Advent Calendar

Count down to the sweet, sweet holidays with a Bonne Maman Limited-Edition 2020 Advent Calendar. Open a new window each day to reveal a different iconic mini jar of all-natural fruit spreads and honey, in 24 exclusive holiday flavors including Apricot with Bergamot, Cherry with Christmas Spice, and Fig with Cardamom. On sale while supplies last for $30 at Bartell Drugs

Zuzko Sterling Silver Nested Earrings

Surprise and dazzle her with a pair of textured, hand-forged sterling silver hoops, bound in an organic cluster. Crafted by a small, family-run business on Vashon Island and measuring 2 inches long, these eye-catching stunners are sure to set off her smile — literally. $122 at Fox’s Seattle (downtown)

Hummingbird Necklace

A hummingbird in flight is a glorious sight — yet they never hold still long enough to properly admire them. Not so with this 1-3/4-inch by 1-1/4-inch graceful bronze bird on an antiqued sterling silver chain, complemented with Heishi beads and polished stones. A toggle clasp secures the 20-inch chain. Matching earrings are also available. $150 at David Morgan (Bothell)