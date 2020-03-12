FERNDALE — Landed Gentry Homes invites buyers to the grand opening celebration at Woods Point Active Adult Community. The brand-new neighborhood offers a collection of stand-alone homes within a private gated community.

The homes are uniquely designed for those ages 55 and older and include maintained yards and access to walking trails and a planned community lodge with pickleball courts. The builder is offering a grand opening bonus of up to $15,000 toward upgrades to the first buyers at Woods Point.

“We are thrilled to be launching this new community in the greater Bellingham area…a truly stunning location,” says Kendra Decker, vice president and principal at Landed Gentry. “The gated entrance, private streets and beautiful woodland reserve make this a very special place to call home.”

The homes at Woods Point are primarily single-level designs ranging from 1,536 to 2,372 square feet. Each home features great room living areas, at least three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and finished and insulated two-car garages.

Each home also includes covered front and rear patios, which expand the living space into the outdoors. Some designs include dens and bonus rooms, as well.

The interiors include open layouts, vaulted and 9-foot ceilings, solid-surface countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, white painted millwork, natural gas fireplaces and engineered wood flooring.

The Woods Point model home is the Madrona design, with 1,976 square feet of living space on a single level with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open-concept design includes a living room, dining room and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings. A covered patio flows from the great room and offers an outdoor fireplace and patio. The master suite is on the opposite side of the house from the guest bedroom and den.

Buyers at Woods Point have the opportunity to select their favorite sites and floor plans and have homes built uniquely for them using the builder’s streamlined presale process, Decker says.

“Finishes such as flooring, lighting and cabinets, as well as structural options, can be selected at the builder’s showroom — assuring the home fits the buyer’s distinct lifestyle,” she says.

Pricing at Woods Point ranges from $529,900 to $655,900.

Woods Point is situated in the scenic North Bellingham/Ferndale region. Nearby amenities include shopping, medical facilities, Western Washington University and Bellingham International Airport. Downtown Bellingham is an 8-mile drive from Woods Point, and Vancouver, B.C., is 46 miles away.

Woods Point Active Adult Community: Open noon–5 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays at 1416 Woods Point Loop, Ferndale. Prices from $529,900–$655,900. Information at 360-488-3727 or LandedGentry.com