The dining experience is elevated to a gourmet level at Revel Issaquah, an oasis of independent living where residents enjoy new heights of luxury. The community offers amenities that cater to residents’ every need, plus a lifestyle culture that offers them an array of opportunities to learn, grow and thrive at any age.

At Ovation, Revel Issaquah’s modern-American restaurant, residents can expect made-from-scratch, seasonal menus delivered with exceptional style. Farm-to-table meals and fresh Pacific Northwest cuisine are the order of the day in the sleek dining room or comfortable outdoor dining spaces.

The Social Club, known as the social bar in the evenings and coffee bar in the mornings, is a convenient place to grab a drink while waiting for a table at Ovation.

To deliver time-honored flavors as well as exciting cuisine that broadens residents’ horizons, Revel Issaquah has brought in top culinary talent in Executive Chef Jeffrey Morrow.

Morrow comes to Revel Issaquah with 25 years of experience as an Executive Chef, during which he honed his art alongside such standouts as Southwestern cuisine pioneers Mark Miller and Steven Pyles and noted restaurateur/celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck — all of them James Beard Award winners.

A sample menu from Ovation features seared salmon with confit of baby spinach and charred fennel, tossed in garlic chile vinaigrette with piquito emulsion; a roasted beet and citrus salad with candied walnuts and goat cheese; and truffle fries with Parmesan cheese. The feast is crowned with a dessert of Mason jar cheesecake.

While the majority of Revel diners opt for the nightly specials such as Morrow’s seared salmon, the chef said his expertise lets him dazzle the residents with unexpected surprises as well.

“I have an array of food knowledge and thousands of recipes, from classic French and American to Vietnamese,” he says. “Daily specials will reflect that. One day it might be beef bulgogi and the next chicken cordon bleu.”

Morrow notes that Unidine Corp., which partners to deliver dining services at all Revel communities, has a fresh food pledge that requires recipes to be made in-house from scratch, with ingredients that meet exacting standards for fresh, responsible and local sourcing.

“I bring in mostly locally grown and sustainable foods at Revel Issaquah,” he says. “The menu changes seasonally, and I always use the market and feedback for new menu ideas.”

Dining at Revel Issaquah extends beyond the dining room.

“We have the opportunity to host barbecue events and themed dinners outside. We just recently had a Hawaiian luau and that went over quite well,” Morrow says. “Another thing is I do cooking demonstrations and classes, like how to roll sushi or make cheese.”

Morrow’s experience includes seven years working at a wine bar, and his top-tier sommelier skills come in handy in his current role.

Morrow says the approach of autumn will bring changes to his seasonal menus at Revel.

“As fall is upon us, I will be incorporating local fruits and vegetables on a daily special lineup. Squash, stone fruits and beans all come into play, whether it be butternut squash and ginger soup or a star like spaghetti squash as the featured side,” he says.

The gourmet fine-dining experience is a key part of Revel Issaquah’s appeal. The sprawling collection of 146 apartment homes offers luxury living along with a comprehensive array of resident services, including a 24-hour concierge, housekeeping and laundry services, and suites for visiting guests.

Residents move into homes that are thoughtfully designed and appointed with welcoming, homey touches. The homes feature modern plank flooring, oversized windows, spacious open floor plans, full gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, Shaker-style cabinets, washers and dryers, private patios and custom walk-in closets.

Optional home features include floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, large entryways, walkout patios and oversized balconies.

One- and two-bedroom models are available in 17 different floor plans.

Monthly home prices are available upon request, and include utilities, weekly housekeeping and meal points, as well as cable, internet, transportation services and 24-hour concierge.

Amenities at Revel Issaquah include bright and spacious common areas; a state-of-the-art fitness studio; a creative studio for arts, crafts and classes; a theater for movies, sports and other big-screen events; a full-service salon and spa; a multipurpose venue for meetings and private parties; a third-floor sunroom and sun deck with views of Lake Sammamish; a heated indoor saltwater pool and spa surrounded by windows with mountain views; outdoor living spaces; a community garden with greenhouse; a dog park; a secured parking garage; and convenient access to walking and hiking trails.

Revel Issaquah: Located at 2450 Newport Way N.W., Issaquah. Information: 425-800-0126 or revelissaquah.com.