If you’re stumped on what to get your canna-buddies, look no further than the dispensary. They’re likely to have everything you need to stuff their stockings (and yours too!). From edibles to dabs, we’ve compiled a list of the top products sold at dispensaries, things you can snag in a hurry when you’re running out of time for the perfect gift.

Edibles

Edibles like THC-infused brownies and gummies make for a fantastic, fun gift. Plus, edible cannabis products are delicious and often used to treat chronic pain and relieve feelings of anxiety or nausea. Just be sure that your giftee lives in a state where marijuana-infused edibles are legal to consume.

Marijuana-infused drinks

If your giftee is cutting back on sugar, they can still enjoy edible cannabis in the form of a beverage. THC-infused beverages are easy to consume, and they’re lower in dietary fat when compared to brownies or gummies (or other canna-sweets). Common cannabis drinks include coffee, carbonated drinks, fruit juices and more.

They’re also becoming increasingly popular amongst cannabis lovers. According to Brightfield Group research agency, cannabis-infused drinks will account for $1 billion in U.S. sales by 2025.

Pre-rolls

Rolling a joint takes talent, and if we’re being honest, many cannabis smokers struggle to do it properly. What’s worse, rolling your own joints wastes time and product (AKA good bud that could be smoked later). Pre-rolls are wrapped and ready to go and contain an exact amount of flower, so you know what you’re getting and how much — perfect for new or occasional smokers. Pre-rolls are also discreet, disposable and cost-effective.

Concentrates

If you’ve ever overheard your friends talking about “dabs,” they’re referring to cannabis concentrates. Dabs, sometimes referred to as wax, shatter and butane hash oil (BHO), are not for the faint of heart — they have an incredibly high potency level and should only be consumed by professional potheads. Concentrates require more effort than lighting a joint. To smoke marijuana wax, you’ll need a dab rig, a dab tool, carb cap, dab nail/banger, torch and extracts.

Cannabis flowers

According to Happy Cabbage, flowers remain the most popular form of consumption amongst cannabis users. So, why not get a bud for your bud? Some dispensaries sell festive strains during the holiday season. A few of the most popular Christmassy strains include Jack Frost, Silver Kush, and Sugar Plum Fairy. If you’re unsure of which strain to pick, opt for a long-time fave, like OG Kush or Pineapple Express.

Live resin

If you’re unfamiliar with resin, it’s that sticky, dark brown stuff found on the trichomes of mature female plants. When it comes to pot, trichomes are like tiny cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoid factories. What’s even cooler is that trichomes are female plants’ way of protecting themselves from insects and other animals out in the wild. Thanks to their bitter taste and aroma, trichomes serve as a deterrent.

Plus, cannabis resin is usually considered the most valuable part of the plant. This is because smoking resin, as your friends would probably describe, will get you really high. And, lucky for you (and your cannabis-smoking friends), you can buy live resin at just about any dispensary. Something to note: That higher high comes with a higher price tag.

While the items a dispensary sells are different based on the store’s location, these popular products should be available in multiple states. Some dispensaries may sell niche items such as weed topicals (including body wash and lip gloss). Either way, if you stick to this list, you’re bound to find a gift your canna-buddy will love.

Cannabis Monthly is presented by Ionic.

Based in the Pacific Northwest, Ionic is passionate about crafting the finest small-batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates. Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences we create.

DISCLAIMER: This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgement. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults 21 and older. Keep out of reach of children.