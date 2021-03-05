Something new is under construction at the intersection of Shields Road and Woods Point Loop in Ferndale.

It is the Woods Point Community Lodge, on track for completion in June, and it will be one of the first things visitors and homeowners will see when they arrive at Woods Point, a gated active-adult community offering 75 homesites designed for convenient, uncomplicated living in a setting that brims with charm and visual appeal.

The Woods Point builder, Landed Gentry, considers the lodge a centerpiece of the community that is designed “for those 55 and better,” says Kendra Gentry-Decker, the company’s executive vice president.

The 2,158-square-foot lodge will have a large open room for gatherings and community events, with panel doors that open to a covered patio to maximize air circulation and indoor/outdoor living. The covered outdoor area will include a gas firepit and will open to the community pickleball court. It will be adjacent to the large central community park as well.

The homes at Woods Point are primarily single-level designs ranging from 1,536 to 2,372 square feet. Each home features great room living areas, at least three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and finished and insulated two-car garages. Design options are available for home office or hobby space.

Communities especially built for ages 55 and older are among the most active sectors in today’s housing market. Demand in the category continues to grow, powered by downsizing empty-nesters as well as buyers who’ve simply had their fill of yard work and major household maintenance.

“Woods Point is big enough to have a great community atmosphere, but small enough to know your neighbors too,” Gentry-Decker says. “Some may call it ‘downsizing,’ but I think this is an excellent opportunity for buyers to ‘upgrade’ their lifestyle.”

According to Redfin, the median home price in Seattle is $739,900. In Bellevue it is $880,000. Woods Point prices start in the mid-$500,000s.

The homes at Woods Point are stylishly appointed with finishes such as cabinetry with dove-tail drawers; stainless steel appliances; granite slab kitchen and bathroom counters; and engineered hardwood flooring.

Master suites, located on the main level of each home, are designed for convenience and ease of living, with walk-in closets, tile showers and granite countertops.

The same thoughtful design and attention to aesthetics continue to the outside, with charming, Craftsman-style architecture, bold color schemes with natural wood accents, covered front porches, and fully landscaped yards with in-ground irrigation and privacy fences.

Advertising

Gentry-Decker says Woods Point is generating particular interest among empty-nesters and people transitioning from large, expensive-to-maintain dwellings to an easier style of living in a manageable-sized home.

“With a new home at Woods Point, buyers have a wonderful new place to live,” she says. “They can take advantage of the strong buyer’s market and higher sale prices when selling their existing house, putting their equity into a brand-new home. It’s really the best of both worlds.”

With several home designs to choose from, buyers have the option of a single-level home, or they can choose a plan with a master suite on the main level and a bonus loft for guests, an office, a space for hobbies or a quiet getaway.

Models range from the Laurel, which offers three bedrooms and two baths on 1,536 square feet, to the Garden, which includes three bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a home office and a hobby/craft studio on 2,372 square feet. All homes include a two-car garage.

Extra rooms and outdoor fireplaces are available as options on most models.

Community amenities include walking trails along the expansive woodland reserve and will soon include the lodge, pickleball court and central community park this summer.

Woods Point is located in Whatcom County, known for its abundant natural beauty and sweeping scenery, from the Salish Sea to Mount Baker and North Cascades National Park. Ferndale and Bellingham offer farm-to-table menus, craft brews, a vibrant arts scene and historical treasures.

Shopping, medical facilities, Western Washington University, Bellingham International Airport, casinos and much more are all minutes away.

_____

Woods Point Active Adult Community: Open by appointment Wednesdays–Sundays at 1416 Woods Point Loop, Ferndale. Prices from $549,900–$655,900. Information: 360-488-3727 or LandedGentry.com.