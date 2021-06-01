Cannabis has long been misunderstood and with such a controversial past, it’s hard to know what’s true and what’s not. However, along with legalization, educational campaigns and increased consumer awareness have led to marijuana becoming more popular than ever. Due to its rapid rise in popularity, many people don’t know the whole story of the plant they love.

We’ve put together a list of things about cannabis that you probably don’t know. From its mysterious origins to modern-day uses, there might not be a more versatile plant on Earth.

It’s not new

While human consumption of cannabis has never been higher, people have been using cannabis for its beneficial properties for at least 10,000 years. It’s considered one of the oldest cultivated crops on the planet and has been used as medicine for almost as long.

Asian roots

While the exact location of where cannabis was first cultivated is unknown, there’s strong evidence it was somewhere on the Asian continent. For example, there’s evidence of early use in Egypt and ancient China.

Endless uses

Marijuana’s medical benefits have yet to be extensively researched, but it’s been used to treat an long list of ailments. From pain management to nausea, there’s a use case that’s being explored. You can find a list of what conditions medical marijuana is available for in your state by clicking here.

Genetics are unclear

With unknown origins and a massive amount of undocumented breeding, determining the exact species of cannabis plants is an imperfect science. In many cases, it’s better to refer to the THC content instead of whether a strain is labeled sativa or indica.

Still mostly illegal

Despite gaining serious traction in the United States, cannabis is only fully legal in two countries. Marijuana is now legal in 17 states, but only Uruguay and Canada have done it at the federal level.

Just a plant

It’s tough to imagine marijuana being similar to lavender or citrus trees, but they actually have a lot in common. In fact, strains of cannabis contain the same terpenes, or natural oils, as other plants to give them unique tastes and aromas. From fruity to spicy, you’ll find a flavor profile to match your preferences.

Only females flower

Most people buy marijuana and give no thought to how it was grown. Male plants do play a role in breeding, but only female cannabis plants produce the flowering buds we like to dry out and smoke. So from blunts to dabs, you’re exclusively consuming female plant matter.

Fresh uses

With heat needed for activation, fresh cannabis flower has been overlooked by the mainstream. However, it may have medical benefits without the intoxicating effects of activated THC.

Cannabinoids and us

It’s true that THC provides marijuana with its mind-altering experiences, but the human brain has receptors explicitly designed for cannabinoids, too. The human body produces cannabinoids naturally, which is why everyone reacts differently, even on the same strain.

Cannabis has never been as popular as it is today, but it’s been a part of the human experience far longer than we can even imagine. As legalization efforts continue and technology advances, users will have custom cannabis experiences any time the mood strikes.

