Trilogy at Tehaleh recently celebrated the grand opening of three new model homes. Prospective buyers were able to make appointments to tour the Affirm, Venture and Proclaim floor plans, part of the builder’s all-new Freedom Collection.

Affirm is the smallest home in the collection — but it doesn’t sacrifice living space. The 1,622-square-foot home is available with two or three bedrooms and two baths, and is priced from $474,900.

Venture is a 2,046-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two or 2.5 baths, and is priced from $522,900. And the 2,141-square-foot Proclaim, with three bedrooms and 2.5 baths, is priced from $546,900.

Other designs in the Freedom Collection include Connect, a 1,847-square-foot home priced from $494,900; Reunion, a 1,928-square-foot home priced from $504,900; Discover, a 2,216-square-foot home priced from $543,900; and Liberty, a 2,367-square-foot home priced from $564,900.

The seven homes in the collection have two or three bedrooms and two or three baths. They feature open-concept living spaces, comfortable great rooms, master bedrooms with en suite baths, covered patios, chef’s kitchens, and guest bedrooms with attached baths. The homes’ rambler design is intended to meet the lifestyle needs of a range of homebuyers.

Trilogy at Tehaleh has also re-introduced its Resort Collection, with three attached-home floor plans ranging from 1,342 to 1,678 square feet. Priced from the high-$300,000s, the homes have two or three bedrooms, two or 2.5 baths and two-car garages.

Homes in the Resort Collection are highly functional and take advantage of every inch of space. All floor plans have open-concept living spaces, gourmet kitchens, private master suites and outdoor spaces. The distinctive exteriors of the homes create the look of detached homes, yet the attached home design is convenient for active homeowners.

Trilogy at Tehaleh is part of the master-planned community of Tehaleh, which has 1,800 acres of parks, trails and open spaces. The community is ideal for outdoor lovers, with biking and walking trails crisscrossing the community and nature all around, including nearby Lake Tapps and Mount Rainier.

Life at Trilogy revolves around Seven Summits Lodge, which is home to an upscale restaurant, The Mantel Culinary Ascent. The lodge also has a fitness studio; a game room; a culinary studio with cooking demonstrations and classes; a sports escape with a golf simulator, poker table, pool table, big-screen TV and shuffleboard; an indoor lap pool that transforms into a meeting space; pickleball courts; a great lawn for outdoor events; and green space surrounding Reflection Lake.

Trilogy at Tehaleh: Private and virtual tours available daily at 14218 Knoll Park Drive E., Bonney Lake. Prices from the high $300,000s. Information at 800-685-6494 or SheaHomes.com/Tehaleh.