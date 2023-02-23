Believe it or not, “Africa” is still one of Toto lead singer Joseph (Joe) Williams’ favorite songs to perform live. In fact he credits the band’s enduring success — and a brand-new generation of followers — to this globally beloved 1982 track, which surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify in 2021. “It’s a great tune,” he says. “It holds up every time.”

So many performers have covered “Africa,” or used pieces of it, he happily shares, in a variety of genres from rap to pop. Then of course, there was Weezer’s 2018 rendition (with a rather amusing backstory) that propelled the melody into the limelight yet again. Quite often, Williams says, folks even confuse the song name as being the band’s official moniker.

Astounding stats speak for themselves. According to Spotify, in 2022 the group’s music was streamed 422.4 million times by 58.8 million listeners (in 183 countries). And as one of the globe’s top-selling touring and recording acts for nearly four decades, Toto has sold more than 40 million albums. They’re now excitedly gearing up for their Dogz of Oz World Tour, presented by Toto co-founder and musical director David Paich. Seattle-area fans, and those who might be surprised at how many Toto tunes they actually know, can catch the band’s infectious energy live Saturday, April 15 at Snoqualmie Casino. In between these headlining shows, they’ll also be the guest act for another legendary crew — Journey — for 40 U.S. dates.

We spoke with Williams not long before the tour kicked off, and he admitted that prepping takes much less work than it once did, since “it’s become second nature” for these stage veterans. At this point, days leading up to departure revolve more around getting ready mentally — running unglamorous errands, packing and making sure the bills get paid.

Music has always been a significant part of Willams’ life, as the son of renowned film composer John Williams and actress Barbera Ruick. “Music was the business of the family,” he says. “We grew up with music as a second language.” His career began early — at 15 years old as a radio and television commercial singer.

Williams shares the band’s evolution story — dating back to 1986 — with straightforward nonchalance. The members were all friends who grew up in the same California neighborhood. When someone suggested Joe as the vocalist, a piece of melodic history took flight. Williams fronted Toto as a lead vocalist from 1986 to 1988. In 2010, Williams returned as Toto’s frontman and lead vocalist.

Williams has also reached peak pop culture milestones, like having his voice featured as the adult Simba on “The Lion King” during songs like “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

For the 2023 Toto tour, original members Williams and Steve Lukather are joined by bassist John Pierce (Huey Lewis and The News), drummer Robert “Sput” Searight (Ghost-Note) and keyboardist/background vocalist Steve Maggiora (Robert Jon & The Wreck). Keyboardist Dominique “Xavier” Taplin (Prince, Ghost-Note) and multi-instrumentalist / vocalist Warren Ham (Ringo Starr) join the lineup, too.

Williams is extremely excited for concertgoers to experience this latest tour. He bills it as a “really great raw take on Toto,” and an experience that promises to feature all the hits.

His dream way to spend a day off? Williams replies simply: Doing nothing. But once he takes to that stage, we suspect, he will be ready to rock — once again bringing joy to loyal enthusiasts in our region and across the U.S.

